Books & Talks Calendar (Jan. 17-24)

MLK: In His Own Words
Celebrate what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 92nd birthday by learning about five of his most famous speeches and his Letter from Birmingham Jail. Register online and receive access to the texts beforehand. Monday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free; registration required. roanokecountyva.gov.
Children’s Literature Online Lecture Series: “Picturing Langston Hughes”
Hollins professor Michelle Martin will share her research on how picture book texts, illustrations, historical details and Langston Hughes’ own words work toegether in pursuit of racial counter-aggressions. A Q&A and social time will follow the event, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email kidlit@hollins.edu to register. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Online via Hollins University. Free; registration required. hollins.edu/events.
Roanoke Valley Sports Club Media Night
Hear from a panel of local sports writers and sportscasters. This year’s scheduled speakers include John Appicello (WSLS TV), Doug Doughty (The Roanoke Times), Jermaine Ferrell (WFXR TV), Brian Hoffman (Salem Times Register), Greg Roberts (Sports Talk Show Personality), and Travis Wells (WDBJ TV). Advance registration required. Monday, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem.: $22 general; $17.50 members. roanokevalleysportsclub.com.
Practicing Kindness Virtual Webinar
Learn about 10 research-backed practices to make walking in kindness part of your lifestyle. Registration not required for this Webex event. Visit the Facebook event page for more information. Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m. Online via Carilion Clinic. Free. 731-2027.
Roanoke World War II Roundtable
In this presentation on the book “Combat Engineer with Patton’s Army,” learn about Frank Lembo’s experiences through the letters he wrote to his fiance and get a broader look at the war as seen through the 80th Division, Third Army (Patton). Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m. Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road N.W., Roanoke.: $1. 343-9701.
Streaming Movie: “John Lewis: Good Trouble”
A screening of the documentary will be followed by a discussion led by new Chief Diversity Officer Azziza (Kemi) Bankole. Registration required. Tuesday, noon. Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Auditorium, 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke. Free. medicine.vtc.vt.edu.
Fall Prevention & Assessment with CORA Therapy
Trevor Campbell of CORA Therapy will discuss the body and the different parts that affect our balance and different ways to improve it. Registration required for this Zoom event. Wednesday, noon to 1 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. 857-5043.
Excel: Beyond the Basics
Learn about grouping and linking spreadsheets, using the function wizard, inserting charts, sorting and filtering data, and more. Registration required. A Zoom link will be emailed to participants the day of the event. Wednesday, 2 to 4 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.
Spark Joy Webinar
Shannon Huneycutt, founder of Spark Joy Charlotte and certified Silver level KonMari consultant, will discuss the necessary skills for maintaining a tidy home for your life. Register at roanokecountyva.gov. Saturday, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free; registration required. 777-8778.