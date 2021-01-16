Books & Talks Calendar (Jan. 17-24)

Practicing Kindness Virtual Webinar

Learn about 10 research-backed practices to make walking in kindness part of your lifestyle. Registration not required for this Webex event. Visit the Facebook event page for more information. Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m. Online via Carilion Clinic. Free. 731-2027.

Roanoke World War II Roundtable

In this presentation on the book “Combat Engineer with Patton’s Army,” learn about Frank Lembo’s experiences through the letters he wrote to his fiance and get a broader look at the war as seen through the 80th Division, Third Army (Patton). Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m. Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road N.W., Roanoke.: $1. 343-9701.

Streaming Movie: “John Lewis: Good Trouble”

A screening of the documentary will be followed by a discussion led by new Chief Diversity Officer Azziza (Kemi) Bankole. Registration required. Tuesday, noon. Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Auditorium, 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke. Free. medicine.vtc.vt.edu.

Fall Prevention & Assessment with CORA Therapy