Books & Talks Calendar (Jan. 24-31)

2021 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works
This year’s live performance event, which continues through Jan. 31, features two fully produced plays and two thesis play readings by Hollins playwrights. Each Zoom livestream is free and open to the public, but advanced reservations via brownpapertickets.com are encouraged. Performance times vary Sunday through Jan. 31. Online via Hollins University. Free. hollins.edu/events.
Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk
A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. bookcityroanoke.com.
21st Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights
The festival features readings of several new Appalachian plays, as well as offering playwriting workshops and panel discussions. For a full schedule, visit bartertheatre.com. Times vary through Feb. 6. Online via Barter Theatre. Free. 276-619-3315.
Using Evernote
Learn what you can do with Evernote, a popular note taking app, in this virtual workshop. Registration required. Wednesday, 2 to 4 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.
Virtual Guided Tour: “A Very Anxious Feeling”
Co-curators Amethyst Rey Beaver and Eva Thornton are joined by Sarah Gavlak of Gavlak Gallery along with Laura Dvorkin and Maynard Monrow from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection in this virtual guided tour of the museum’s current exhibition. Thursday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via Taubman Museum of Art. Free; registration required. http://bit.ly/avaftour.
Tinker Mountain Writers Virtual Winter Recharge
The inaugural event includes manuscript and write-now workshops with faculty members. Times vary Friday through Jan. 31. Online via Hollins University. $525. hollins.edu/tmww.