Books & Talks Calendar (Jan. 24-31)

2021 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works

This year’s live performance event, which continues through Jan. 31, features two fully produced plays and two thesis play readings by Hollins playwrights. Each Zoom livestream is free and open to the public, but advanced reservations via brownpapertickets.com are encouraged. Performance times vary Sunday through Jan. 31. Online via Hollins University. Free. hollins.edu/events.

Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk

A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. bookcityroanoke.com.

21st Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights

The festival features readings of several new Appalachian plays, as well as offering playwriting workshops and panel discussions. For a full schedule, visit bartertheatre.com. Times vary through Feb. 6. Online via Barter Theatre. Free. 276-619-3315.

Using Evernote