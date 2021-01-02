 Skip to main content
Books & Talks Calendar (Jan. 3-10)
Books & Talks Calendar (Jan. 3-10)

Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk

A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. bookcityroanoke.com.

Zoom Lunch: National Popular Vote Forum

Learn more about the National Popular Vote movement, which seeks to change the way we elect presidents. Tuesday, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Online via Montgomery County League of Women Voters. Free. 250-3666.

Roanoke County Genealogy Club

Ask questions you have about genealogy and hear what we are learning about researching our ancestors. The group ranges from novice to expert. Email to sign up for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m.: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.

Medicare Decisions Made Easy

Licensed sales agent Linda Walker will present this workshop where participants can ask questions and learn about Medicare options. Class size limited to 6; reservations highly recommended. Mask required. Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m. Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg. Free. 529-1308.

