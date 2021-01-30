Books & Talks Calendar (Jan. 31-Feb. 7)

21st Appalachian Festival

of Plays and Playwrights

The festival features readings of several new Appalachian plays, as well as offering playwriting workshops and panel discussions. A recording of each play will be made available starting at noon on the day of its premiere. Participants are invited to attend a panel discussion via Zoom at 8 p.m. on the same evening. For a full schedule, visit bartertheatre.com. Times vary through Feb. 6. Online via Barter Theatre. Free. 276-619-3315.

Roanoke Change Academy

Virtual Book Talk A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. bookcityroanoke.com.

Roanoke County Genealogy Club Ask questions you have about genealogy and hear what we are learning about researching our ancestors. The group ranges from novice to expert. Email reference@roanokecountyva.gov to sign up for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.

Get Started Programming