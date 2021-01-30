Books & Talks Calendar (Jan. 31-Feb. 7)

21st Appalachian Festival
of Plays and Playwrights
The festival features readings of several new Appalachian plays, as well as offering playwriting workshops and panel discussions. A recording of each play will be made available starting at noon on the day of its premiere. Participants are invited to attend a panel discussion via Zoom at 8 p.m. on the same evening. For a full schedule, visit bartertheatre.com. Times vary through Feb. 6. Online via Barter Theatre. Free. 276-619-3315.
Roanoke Change Academy
Virtual Book Talk A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. bookcityroanoke.com.
Roanoke County Genealogy Club Ask questions you have about genealogy and hear what we are learning about researching our ancestors. The group ranges from novice to expert. Email reference@roanokecountyva.gov to sign up for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.
Get Started Programming
with Python Learn some of the basic concepts of programming using the popular Python language. Registration required. A Zoom link will be emailed to participants the day of the event. Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.
Lifestyle Wellness: How to Achieve Optimal Health Look at new data and discuss key strategies that can transform our health and wellness. Registration not required for this WebEx seminar. Wednesday, noon to 1 p.m. Online via Carilion Clinic. Free. communityhealtheducation@carilionclinic.org.
“An Evening with Tara Westover” Tara Westover’s bestselling memoir “Educated” has captured worldwide attention. Livestreamed exclusively for the Moss Arts Center from her home, the author will be interviewed by Amy Azano, associate professor in Virginia Tech’s School of Education, and answer audience members’ questions. Saturday, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Online via Moss Arts Center. $10. 231-5300.