Books & Talks Calendar (July 19-26)

RAISE Book Club via Zoom
Selections will be read from Robin Wall Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants.” Hosted by RAISE (Roanoke Area Interfaith Stewards of the Earth). To register, email RoanokeAISE@gmail.com. 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free.
Monday Night Guest Speaker Series: Heather Helinsky
In this weekly series featuring prominent working professional theater artists, Helinsky, the resident dramaturg at the Great Plains Theatre Conference since 2010, will speak via Zoom. To request a link, visit brownpapertickets.com or facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/events. 7:30 p.m. Monday. Online event via Hollins University. Free. tristau@hollins.edu.
Roanoke Valley Sports Club Meeting
In this “tailgate”-style panel, high school football coaches from across Southwest Virginia will speak. Advance registration appreciated. For more information, visit roanokevalleysportsclub.com. 5:45 p.m. Monday. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. $22 general; $17.50 members; $10 ages 4-12. 353-1103.
“Emma” Discussion
Join a group discussion on Jane Austen’s popular novel, which can be checked out on Overdrive. RSVP by email. 7 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Online via Roanoke County Public Library. Free. materials@roanokecountyva.gov.
Children’s Literature Faculty Reading
Faculty authors in the graduate children’s literature programs read from their own work via Zoom. Email kidlit@hollins.edu to register. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Online via Hollins University. Free. kidlit@hollins.edu.
