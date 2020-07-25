Books & Talks Calendar (July 26-Aug. 2)
Books & Talks Calendar (July 26-Aug. 2)

Virtual Meeting: Toast of the Burgs Club

Learn to become a better communicator and leader. Contact d1vin@yahoo.com for the group link. 7 to 8:45 p.m. Monday. Online via Toast of the Burgs Club. Visits free; membership fee. 521-7137.

Kids Bring Your Own Book Club

Kids ages 8-12 can bring a book to discuss and share with the group via Zoom. To register, visit roanokecountyva.gov/549/Children-Families. Registrants will receive a Zoom link the day of the event. 4 to 5 p.m. Monday. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. 772-7507.

WVTF Book Club: “Chances Are”

The book club will discuss Richard Russo’s “Chances Are” at the picnic shelter at Wasena Park in Roanoke. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing, and bring your own chair. 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Free.

Virtual Farm to Table Webinar: Chicken

Learn about Virginia’s broiler industry, with Shenandoah Valley Organics and Restoration Acres Farm. Then learn how to make homemade chicken bone broth. For the full list of offerings or to register, visit https://fauquier.ext.vt.edu/programs/FarmtoTable.html. 2 p.m. Friday. Online via Virginia Cooperative Extension. Free. vtgarden@vt.edu.

