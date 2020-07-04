Teen Writing Workshop
Put your imagination and creative writing skills to use with other teens as you are guided through creating an interactive adventure. 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. 772-7507.
“Murder on the Orient Express” Virtual Book Discussion
Join Alexandria for a heart-pounding discussion of one of the greatest mysteries ever imagined. Agatha Christie was a prolific mystery writer, best-known for her favorite creation, Hercule Poirot. Register by emailing materials@roanokecountyva.gov or filling out the form at roanokecountyva.gov/2016/Adults. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants the day of the event. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. 772-7507.
Storybook Safari
In this program for ages 4-6, child and caregiver will hear an animal-themed children’s book, meet some Mill Mountain Zoo education animals, have a mini-tour of the zoo and ride the train. 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke. Prices vary. 343-3241.
Virtual Farm to Table Webinar: Herbs
Take a virtual trip to see how a commercial grower produces herbs on a large scale and then learn about growing your own herbs in containers and raised beds. The presentation also includes some traditional and not-so-traditional pesto recipes. To register or to see the full schedule of webinars, visit https://fauquier.ext.vt.edu/programs/FarmtoTable.html. 2 p.m. Friday. Online via Virginia Cooperative Extension. Free. vtgarden@vt.edu
Virtual Author Event with Morris Ardoin
Ardoin will talk about “Stone Motel,” his memoir of growing up in Louisiana in the early 1970s. Ardoin and his siblings helped run their family’s roadside motel in a hot, buggy, bayou town. Read more at https://bit.ly/2NzL0YP. 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 12. Online via Book No Further. Free. 206-2505.
