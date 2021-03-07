Books & Talks Calendar (March 14-21)
Barter Theatre has announced its 2021 spring season at the Moonlite Drive-In starting April 8.
Berglund Center is busy this week, rolling out the drive-in concert announcements. On Wednesday, the venue said that it has booked two of the …
This reader shares his memory of a modest ski operation once located in Fishburk Park on Brambleton Avenue.
Hot on the heels of last month’s Souper Bowl Challenge fundraiser, the YMCA at Virginia Tech invites the community to join us for the first an…
See what's happening online and in person this week in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Live music in the valleys and beyond...
The annual Scrabble tournament that has been the centerpiece of Blue Ridge Literacy’s fundraising efforts for 15 years is being replaced this …
Roanoke's Jefferson Center is sharing with subscribers some email links to great moments from the 900-seat auditorium’s history.
The latest email blast from Across-the-Way Productions further confirmed a seemingly inevitable and welcome return to normal: FloydFest is goi…
If you’re a Robert Earl Keen fan, you know the words: “The road goes on forever, and the party never ends.”