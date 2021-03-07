Books & Talks Calendar (March 7-14)

Virtual Spotlight Reading Series: “The Bluest Eye”
This script-in-hand Zoom reading captures the life and action of the play by Lydia R. Diamond based on the book by Toni Morrison. Directed by guest artist Dominic Taylor. Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; March 14, 2 p.m. Free. Go to BrownPaperTickets.com to request the Zoom link https://bpt.me/5055001
Virtual French Film Series: “Portrait de la Jeune Fille en Feu/Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
Part of the spring 2021 French Film Festival at Hollins University. Friday, 3:30 p.m. Online. Free. Email kirschrr@hollins.edu for Zoom link.
60th Annual Lex Allen
Literary Festival
This online festival includes readings by Inara Verzemnieks, Marilyn Chin and ZZ Packer, as well as a poetry panel discussing student-submitted work. Saturday, beginning at 10:30 a.m. For a full schedule, visit https://www.hollins.edu/events/. To participate: By 3 p.m. Friday, email the event name and your name, phone number and, if different, the name on your Zoom account to creative.writing@hollins.edu. Members of the Hollins community should see my.hollins.
