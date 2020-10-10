Books & Talks Calendar (Oct. 11-18)

“And So We Walked”

In an exclusive event for the Moss, DeLanna Studi performs excerpts from her play and engages in a conversation with Mae Hey, assistant professor of American Indian Studies at Virginia Tech. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Online via Moss Arts Center. $10. 231-5300.

Author Talk with Larry I. Palmer

Palmer is the author of “Scholarship Boy: Meditations on Family and Race.” He will speak via Zoom. Registration required. Tuesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Library. Free. awhicker@roanokecountyva.gov.

VIRTUAL: Dance, Race, and Equity: An Evening with Gerald Watson

Gerald Watson, professional dancer, teacher and choreographer, will offer an understanding of racism in the structures and world of dance, performing arts and classical ballet. Registration not required; open to the public. Tuesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.

VIRTUAL: “The Porter” Presentation and Q&A Session