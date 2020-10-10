Books & Talks Calendar (Oct. 11-18)

“And So We Walked”
In an exclusive event for the Moss, DeLanna Studi performs excerpts from her play and engages in a conversation with Mae Hey, assistant professor of American Indian Studies at Virginia Tech. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Online via Moss Arts Center. $10. 231-5300.
Author Talk with Larry I. Palmer
Palmer is the author of “Scholarship Boy: Meditations on Family and Race.” He will speak via Zoom. Registration required. Tuesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Library. Free. awhicker@roanokecountyva.gov.
VIRTUAL: Dance, Race, and Equity: An Evening with Gerald Watson
Gerald Watson, professional dancer, teacher and choreographer, will offer an understanding of racism in the structures and world of dance, performing arts and classical ballet. Registration not required; open to the public. Tuesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.
VIRTUAL: “The Porter” Presentation and Q&A Session
Nate Menninger, one of the first Americans to ever become a porter (or sherpa), has filmed, “The Porter,” a Mount Everest documentary that reveals what it’s like firsthand. Watch the film on your own before the event, and then participate in this presentation and Q&A session with the filmmaker. Tuesday, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.
VIRTUAL TALK: Deep Learning in Computational Chemistry
Adrian Roitberg of the University of Florida will speak via Zoom. Registration not required. Thursday, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.
Ghost Walk 2020: Gen. Andrew Lewis’ Birthday Bash
The Salem Museum will host a birthday bash in honor of Andrew Lewis’ 300th birthday as part of its 2020 ghost walk. Saturday, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 E. Main St., Salem. $10. 389-6760.
Breakfast with the Animals: Eat with the Endangered
In this program, have breakfast, do a craft and learn about the different threats faced by vulnerable and endangered species in the wild. After the chat, children can create a recycled CD “stained-glass” craft of their favorite endangered species. Saturday, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke. Prices vary. 343-3241.
