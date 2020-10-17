Books & Talks Calendar (Oct. 18-25)

Roanoke native Roger Ayers is a former firefighter turned basketball official. In addition to Ayers’ talk, the event will include social time and a catered dinner. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit roanokevalleysportsclub.com . Monday, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. $22 general; $17.50 members; $10 ages 4-12. 353-1103.

Learn about grouping and linking spreadsheets, using the function wizard, inserting charts, sorting and filtering data, and more. Registration required. A Zoom link will be emailed to participants the day of the event. Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.