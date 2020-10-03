Books & Talks Calendar (Oct. 4-11)

Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk
A four-part discussion of Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist.” Each week’s conversation will feature a guest presenter and panel discussion. Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. 529-4879.
Star Quilters Guild Online Meeting
Nationally known artist and teacher Lyric Kinard will present “The Elements of Art for Every Quilter.” Lyric translates the language of ART into practical uses of design, color and variety. Monday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Online via Star Quilters Guild. Free. 344-2769.
Virtual Talk: “Living as Christians in a Time of Anxiety”
Learn how C.S. Lewis might inform our perspective and shape the way we live in a time dominated by many forces that seem out of our control. Monday, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Online via Bradley Study Center, Blacksburg. Free. 315-7212.
ReadingRoCo: “Mansfield Park” by Jane Austen
The Jane Austen book club will finish the canon with “Mansfield Park.” Email to register and receive the Zoom link the day of the event. Tuesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Library. Free. materials@roanokecountyva.gov.
Online Webinar: Researching Civil War African Americans
A workshop focused on 19th-century African American genealogy. Register at bit.ly/2G5HlBS. Tuesday, 7 to 8:15 p.m. Online via Virginia Center for Civil War Studies at Virginia Tech. Free. 231-9090.
Salem Museum Speaker Series: October Tales and Trails
Author Joe Tennis will tell stories from two of his most popular books, “Virginia Rail Trails” and “Haunts of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Highlands” in this Zoom talk. Visit salemmuseum.org for the Zoom link. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Online via Salem Museum. Free. 389-6760.
Environmental Justice Talk: Diamond Holloman
Roanoke College Environmental Studies Department invites the community to hear Diamond Holloman’s research on the environmental justice dimensions of hurricane response, using a social science methodology called Photovoice. Thursday, noon to 1 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. hartman@roanoke.edu.
Virtual Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop
Leave No Trace offers relevant and accessible information for all people who spend time outside that can be implemented in every adventure. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke College Outdoor Adventures. Free. lynn@roanoke.edu.
Zoom Community Forum: Elections in the Trump Era
Join the League of Women Voters for a presentation on this election season topic. Thursday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via League of Women Voters. Free. 951-0644.
VIRTUAL: “The Porter” Presentation and Q&A Session
Nate Menninger, one of the first Americans to ever become a porter (or sherpa), has filmed, “The Porter,” a Mount Everest documentary that reveals what it’s like firsthand. Watch the film on your own before the event, and then participate in this presentation and Q&A session with the filmmaker. Friday, 9 to 10:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.
Archaeology Behind- the-Scenes Tours of Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest
Join Poplar Forest’s archaeologists for a 90-minute walking tour focused on the latest archaeological dig sites and discoveries on the plantation. Reservations encouraged. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. $20 advance; $25 at door. 434-523-8120.
