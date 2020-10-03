Books & Talks Calendar (Oct. 4-11)

Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk

A four-part discussion of Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist.” Each week’s conversation will feature a guest presenter and panel discussion. Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. 529-4879.

Star Quilters Guild Online Meeting

Nationally known artist and teacher Lyric Kinard will present “The Elements of Art for Every Quilter.” Lyric translates the language of ART into practical uses of design, color and variety. Monday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Online via Star Quilters Guild. Free. 344-2769.

Virtual Talk: “Living as Christians in a Time of Anxiety”

Learn how C.S. Lewis might inform our perspective and shape the way we live in a time dominated by many forces that seem out of our control. Monday, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Online via Bradley Study Center, Blacksburg. Free. 315-7212.

ReadingRoCo: “Mansfield Park” by Jane Austen