Books & Talks Calendar (Sept. 13-20)

This year’s event will include a virtual reading with poet Jeanne Larsen, followed by a conversation with Larsen and Artemis founder and editor Jeri Rogers. Sunday, 2 to 3 p.m. Online via Taubman Museum. Free; donations accepted. 342-5760.
Old Southwest Gayborhood Walking Tour
Learn about the history of this unique area that has provided a home for gay and lesbian residents for the past 50 years. Hosted by the Southwest Virginia LGBTQ History Project. Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Meet at Elmwood Park, Roanoke. Free. 375-5257.
Roanoke Black History Panel Discussion
The virtual panel discussion and Q&A coincides with the launch of a self-guided 5K tour of Roanoke’s historic Gainsboro neighborhood. To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Reac9e. Monday, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Free. 526-2509.
Roanoke Change Academy Book Talk
A four-part discussion of Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist.” Each week’s conversation will feature a guest presenter and panel discussion. Registration required. Tuesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. 529-4879.
Chemistry Virtual Talk
Matt Bush of the University of Washington will talk about the structure and function of proteins. Registration not required. Tuesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.
