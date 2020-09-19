Books & Talks Calendar (Sept. 20-27)

Roanoke Valley Sports Club Meeting: Paul Brazeau
Since 2014, Paul Brazeau has served as senior associate commissioner for ACC Men’s Basketball Operations. In addition to Brazeau’s talk, the event will include social time and a catered dinner. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit roanokevalleysportsclub.com. Monday, 5:45 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. $22 general; $17.50 members; $10 ages 4-12. 353-1103.
Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk
A four-part discussion of Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist.” Each week’s conversation will feature a guest presenter and panel discussion. Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. 529-4879.
Cutting the Cord
At this Zoom event, learn about the biggest and best streaming options available if you’re thinking about transitioning away from cable. Registration required at roanokecountyva.gov/2016/Adults. Wednesday, 2 to 3 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. materials@roanokecountyva.gov.
Virtual Talk: “Leveraging the Biosynthetic Potential of Nature”
Dr. Constance Bailey of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will present the talk. Hosted by Roanoke College’s Enrichment Program in Chemistry. The Zoom webinar is free and open to the public. Registration not required. For more information, visit roanoke.edu/events. Friday, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. 375-2323.
Virtual Farm to Table Webinar Series: Grains
Learn about the Common Grain Alliance and how grains are grown and harvested. Then take a virtual tour of Ardent Mills in Culpeper and learn how grain is milled into flour. Watch a demo on how Great Day Gardens makes scones. For a full list of offerings in the series or to register for this program, visit https://fauquier.ext.vt.edu/programs/FarmtoTable.html. Friday, 2 p.m. Online via Virginia Cooperative Extension. Free. vtgarden@vt.edu
Family Story Hour on the Roanoke River Greenway
Join the Roanoke Arts Commission under the arches of Memorial Bridge for a story hour with book giveaways from Virginia Children’s Theatre. Each book celebrates the welcoming nature of the city’s diverse community. This week’s book is “Dream Big, Little One” by Vashti Harrison. Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon. Under Memorial Bridge, near 1414 Memorial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 529-4879.
