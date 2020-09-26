 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Books & Talks Calendar (Sept. 27-Oct. 4)
0 comments

Books & Talks Calendar (Sept. 27-Oct. 4)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
book stacks 040220
Getty Images

Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk

A four-part discussion of Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist.” Each week’s conversation will feature a guest presenter and panel discussion. Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. 529-4879.

Kids Bring Your Own Book Club

Bring a book to discuss and share with the group via Zoom. To register, visit roanokecountyva.gov/549/Children-Families. For ages 8-12. Monday, 6 to 7 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. 772-7507.

Internet Safety

Learn how to protect your identity, bank account and computer while browsing and shopping online at this virtual event. Registration required at roanokecountyva.gov/2732/Event-Registration-Forms. Tuesday, 10 to 11 a.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. rcplvinton@roanokecountyva.gov.

0 comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pumpkin spice mac and cheese is coming to the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert