Books & Talks Calendar (Sept. 6-13)

Learn to Code Pepper (@ Home)
Children 10 and older, as well as adults, can learn to code Pepper, the library system’s first humanoid robot, during this virtual program. Register by filling out the virtual program form at roanokecountyva.gov, and then receive a link to download free software called Choregraphe. Participants will be sent a Zoom link the day of the event. Tuesday, 4 to 5 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. 772-7507.
Virtual Author Event: Sarah Warburton, “Once Two Sisters”
Warburton of Blacksburg will discuss her novel, “Once Two Sisters,” which explores the dangerous bond between sisters, via Zoom. Registration required. Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Online via Book No Further in Roanoke. Free. 206-2505.
