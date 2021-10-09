A book for those who think they'll never use algebra

Gauss’s shortcut involved dividing the numbers into 50 pairs (1 + 100, 2 + 99, 3 + 98, etc.). He discovered that the sum of each pair was 101. Multiplying the number of pairs (50) by 101, he had quickly arrived at the number 5050 — the correct answer.

Gauss is not the only person to give his name to a numbering system lending itself to shortcuts. Two other mathematicians’ work is also highlighted in this book. Fibonacci and Pascal continue to provide systems to help us discover shortcuts to problem-solving.

Fibonacci (also known as Leonardo Bigollo Pisano — Leonardo the traveler from Pisa) developed a useful sequence. Here is the beginning: 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55 … You will notice that the first, when added to the second, produces the third number; that pattern continues and in its graphic form illustrates the Golden Mean, which is the basis of harmonious design.

French mathematician Blaise Pascal developed a triangle of coefficients that are used in probability theory and algebra. It is especially helpful if you are interested in the number of possible combinations. In the book du Sautoy uses this example: “If I want to know the number of ways of choosing 3 toppings from a choice of 7 toppings, then I go to the (3+1) number in the (7+1) row …” and discover that the answer is 35.