A book for those who think they'll never use algebra

Thinking Better: The Art of The Shortcut in Math and Life. Marcus du Sautoy. Basic Books. 336 pages. $28
“Once you have conquered the challenge of a chore, you also have established a proven method of meeting similar future challenges. If you follow that path every time a similar challenge arises, you will be successful, but at what cost?”
Marcus du Sautoy of Oxford University challenges the reader to “… take a chance — find a quicker off-road route that will get you to your destination faster and with minimal energy expenditure.”
“Thinking Better” celebrates short cuts in mathematics and encourages readers to seek shortcuts in business and life. To make the journey more interactive, and more fun, each chapter beginnings with a puzzle. Each puzzle requires a different approach to solution and becomes an example of a type of shortcut that might benefit the reader in his/her daily life.
The book’s first shortcut — a favorite of math teachers around the world — involves Austrian schoolboy Carl Friedrich Gauss who in 1786 was a student of Herr Buttner. In an effort to keep his students occupied while he napped, Buttner told his students to add the numbers from 1 to 100 on their slates and place the slates on his desk when finished.
Before Buttner could close his eyes, Gauss placed his slate on the master’s desk. After all the students had completed the task, Buttner looked at them (finding few with the correct answer.) At the end of the review, he picked up Gauss’s slate and saw a few calculations and the correct answer.
Gauss’s shortcut involved dividing the numbers into 50 pairs (1 + 100, 2 + 99, 3 + 98, etc.). He discovered that the sum of each pair was 101. Multiplying the number of pairs (50) by 101, he had quickly arrived at the number 5050 — the correct answer.
Gauss is not the only person to give his name to a numbering system lending itself to shortcuts. Two other mathematicians’ work is also highlighted in this book. Fibonacci and Pascal continue to provide systems to help us discover shortcuts to problem-solving.
Fibonacci (also known as Leonardo Bigollo Pisano — Leonardo the traveler from Pisa) developed a useful sequence. Here is the beginning: 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55 … You will notice that the first, when added to the second, produces the third number; that pattern continues and in its graphic form illustrates the Golden Mean, which is the basis of harmonious design.
French mathematician Blaise Pascal developed a triangle of coefficients that are used in probability theory and algebra. It is especially helpful if you are interested in the number of possible combinations. In the book du Sautoy uses this example: “If I want to know the number of ways of choosing 3 toppings from a choice of 7 toppings, then I go to the (3+1) number in the (7+1) row …” and discover that the answer is 35.
Du Sautoy provides intriguing stories to inspire the reader to try these mathematical standards to learn how to work more efficiently. By so doing, he also provides a solid answer to the student who loudly proclaims to the class that “we will never use Algebra in real life.” You will, you just may not know you are doing it.
“Thinking Better” is a fitting companion to Simon Baron-Cohen’s book “The Pattern Seekers” (reviewed here on March 14, 2021). If you want to be successful, you increase the likelihood of that success by being a person who seeks patterns and in so doing is better at solving problems that stump others.
If you often hear people ask, “Why work harder when you can work smarter?” you may find a path to smarter thinking in “Thinking Better.” Even if you are math-phobic, you should find this book entertaining.