 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arts & Extras: Award-winning Bland County author hails from Moscow
0 comments
top story

Arts & Extras: Award-winning Bland County author hails from Moscow

{{featured_button_text}}

Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry will read from her prize-winning short story collection "What Isn't Remembered" at upcoming Roanoke and Blacksburg events.

Moving from Moscow to Bland County in 1995 to join her new husband required some adjustment, said Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry. “I did have a a cultural shock.”

If a time traveler had visited her that year and told her that in 2021 she would be an award-winning author with two national releases in the pipeline, her shock might have been even greater.

Her debut collection of short stories, “What Isn’t Remembered,” winner of the Raz/Schumaker Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Fiction, launched Sept. 1. Her debut novel, “The Orchard,” a tale of four teenagers coming of age in the U.S.S.R., will be released by Ballantine Books, a division of Penguin Random House, in March 2022.

Prior to her arrival in America, Gorcheva-Newberry never thought of herself as a writer. “I hadn’t written anything. I hadn’t written anything in Russian. Maybe a few poems — you know, when you’re 16, you write poems.”

Her Russian mother and Armenian father divorced before she was three. Her mother raised her in Moscow. She attended Moscow State Linguistic University and met her future husband, Randy Newberry, soon after she graduated, when she was hired to interpre for a group of American hang glider pilots — specifically by the wife of one of the pilots, who wanted a translator along when she traveled to schools and museums. “The rest is history, as they say.”

Her husband, a retired contractor, flies hang gliders and planes essentially for the joy of it. Their son, Albert Newberry, who once attended North Cross School, is a pianist and aspiring filmmaker.

In Bland, population 6,280, there was no demand for her translation and interpreter skills. “I’m probably the only immigrant that’s ever lived there since the first settlers,” she said with a laugh.

She decided to pursue a master’s degree in English at Radford University. In Prof. Moira Baker’s class, she was introduced to the writing of Virginia Woolf and Toni Morrison. ”In fact, after I read ‘The Bluest Eye,’” Morrison’s first novel, “I thought, ‘If only I could do that.’ It just changed my life.”

Baker encouraged Gorcheva-Newberry to pursue creating writing, telling her, “You have a story to tell and you can tell it well.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

By the time she enrolled in the master of fine arts in creative writing program at Hollins University (class of 2010), she had several stories published. One of the stories that she workshopped at Hollins, “Champions of the World,” set in 1980s Moscow, eventually grew into her novel “The Orchard.” The original short story is included in “What Isn’t Remembered.”

She credited longtime Hollins creative writing professor and poet Richard Dillard, who writes as R.H.W. Dillard, for helping her shape that novel. “He told me that story has a very distinct voice, and he said, ‘Follow that voice. Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise, just follow that voice.’ And that’s what I did.”

The novel is loosely based on Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s classic tragicomic play “The Cherry Orchard.”

“It is dedicated to my generation, Generation Perestroika,” she said. “It’s basically about four friends coming of age who are about to lose their country and one another but they don’t know it yet.”

One of the stories in “What Isn’t Remembered,” which takes its title, “All of Me,” from the popular jazz standard, is set in Roanoke, with landmarks like the Grandin neighborhood making cameos. The story takes its title, “All of Me,” from the popular jazz standard. You could describe it as a darkly satirical sex comedy. It has “a lot of funny moments, but also is very, very sad,” the author said.

She’s had a lot of opportunity lately to field the question that authors most often get asked: Where you get your ideas?

“All my stories start with a feeling, and it’s a different feeling every time,” she said. “I wait for it to grow larger. But I recognize it. I know another story is coming. I will wait until I can’t ignore it, until it’s there. It dominates me. I have to sit down and build a house for that feeling to live forever.”

Sometimes it doesn’t work. “I fail, house crumbles, nobody can live there.”

Sometimes the thing that sparks that feeling is a specific incident. “A lot of my stories, if I go back to them, I know exactly why they came to be.”

There’s a notion that writers find more inspiration in misery than happiness. “As a Russian writer, I would agree with that,” she said with a chuckle.

Gorcheva-Newberry has given a virtual reading for Roanoke’s Book No Further and and an in-person reading at the Radford Public Library, and she has more events coming up in Blacksburg and Roanoke. For more information, visit kgnewberry.com/events.

‘What Isn’t Remembered’ readings

Author Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry will be reading from her award-winning short story collection during these free events upcoming in October.

6:30 p.m. Oct. 14: Blacksburg Books, 401 S. Main St. Suit 106, Blacksurg. https://www.blacksburgbooks.com/events

5 p.m. Oct. 28: Reid’s Fine Furnishings, 1324 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke https://www.kgnewberry.com/events/reids-fine-furnishings

More coverage

Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre to see video.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jane Fonda lands Vogue Poland cover 62 years after making magazine debut

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet,' by Maureen Gibbon
Books

Review: 'The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet,' by Maureen Gibbon

FICTION: A quietly dazzling novel that focuses on the last three years in the life of artist Edouard Manet. "The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet" by Maureen Gibbon; W.W. Norton (393 pages, $17.95) ——— Like many a tradition-breaking artist, Edouard Manet — "the first of the moderns" — was misunderstood, even vilified, in his own time. His bold manner with paint was bad enough (Slapdash! ...

Review: 'Cloud Cuckoo Land,' by Anthony Doerr
Books

Review: 'Cloud Cuckoo Land,' by Anthony Doerr

FICTION: Anthony Doerr's follow-up to his Pulitzer winner is bigger and more ambitious. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr; Scribner (626 pages, $30) ——— Think of Anthony Doerr's new novel as "All the Plot Connections You Cannot See." Like Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning "All the Light You Cannot See," his "Cloud Cuckoo Land" includes two characters — on opposite sides of a war, divided by a ...

‘Mango Street’ author Sandra Cisneros has long left Chicago, though Chicago won’t leave her: Case and point is her new book, ‘Martita, I Remember You’
Books

‘Mango Street’ author Sandra Cisneros has long left Chicago, though Chicago won’t leave her: Case and point is her new book, ‘Martita, I Remember You’

CHICAGO — Sandra Cisneros, at 66, firmly ensconced on Chicago’s literary Mount Rushmore, hasn’t lived in Chicago in ages. Not since she made a young, bold splash. If that doesn’t make you feel old, consider: “The House on Mango Street,” her signature, so routinely assigned to students now it’s practically a middle-school textbook, marks its 40th anniversary in a few years. What had once read ...

Authors of ‘Black Nerd Problems’ just want to expand the church of nerddom and make sure there are seats for all
Books

Authors of ‘Black Nerd Problems’ just want to expand the church of nerddom and make sure there are seats for all

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was still on my to-watch list. The pandemic didn’t put it on the front burner. Then I read William Evans’ essay, “Into the Spider-Verse Got Three Moments Better Than the Best Moment of Your Favorite Comic Book Movie Not Named Into the Spider-Verse” and I stopped everything to watch that 2018 film. (Don’t judge me, reporting on the pandemic had me occupied.) ...

Review: 'The Beatryce Prophecy,' by Kate DiCamillo
Books

Review: 'The Beatryce Prophecy,' by Kate DiCamillo

MIDDLE GRADE: A novel about friendship, fortitude and the power of story. "The Beatryce Prophecy" by: Kate DiCamillo; Candlewick Press (247 pages, $19.99) ——— If it's true that all great writers have just one story to tell, then Kate DiCamillo has found dozens of ways to gracefully tell hers. As with "Because of Winn-Dixie," "Raymie Nightingale" and many others, her new novel is the story of a ...

Don't Miss: 'When Ghosts Come Home,' by Wiley Cash
Books

Don't Miss: 'When Ghosts Come Home,' by Wiley Cash

Let's face it, some states are more evocative than others — take North Carolina. So many Americans of all ethnicities have ties to its cities and natural areas — the Appalachians, the Piedmont area, the coastal marshes and beaches. Wiley Cash, writer-in-residence at the University of North Carolina-Asheville, has written three exceptionally fine novels set in his home state ("The Last Ballad," ...

Review: 'Lean Fall Stand,' by Jon McGregor
Books

Review: 'Lean Fall Stand,' by Jon McGregor

FICTION: A profoundly affecting story of the lives upended when a man loses his ability to communicate clearly. "Lean Fall Stand" by Jon McGregor; Catapult (288 pages, $26) ——— The novels of British author Jon McGregor are distinguished by their enlightening perceptions of both human nature and Mother Nature, and by their restrained prose, as potent as it is subtle. His latest, "Lean Fall ...

Dan Brown's ex-wife cites new Peacock series in bitter divorce fight
Books

Dan Brown's ex-wife cites new Peacock series in bitter divorce fight

"Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol," a series that premiered on Peacock last week featuring ace symbologist Robert Langdon, represents another high point in the lucrative career of one of the bestselling mystery authors of all time. But it also serves as a clue in someone else's quest — that of his ex-wife, Blythe Brown. The show is among several projects embroiled in a court battle over the ...

Review: 'The Man Who Died Twice,' by Richard Osman
Books

Review: 'The Man Who Died Twice,' by Richard Osman

FICTION: The four amateur sleuths from the "Thursday Murder Club" return to solve another mystery. "The Man Who Died Twice" by: Richard Osman; Pamela Dorman Books (368 pages, $26) ——— Last year, BBC quiz show presenter Richard Osman swapped broadcasting for fiction-writing and delighted crime novel aficionados with his debut mystery. "The Thursday Murder Club" introduced four senior citizens ...

Review: 'Reeling,' by Sarah Stonich
Books

Review: 'Reeling,' by Sarah Stonich

FICTION: The second novel in Sarah Stonich's planned trilogy tells a tender tale of fishing, fresh air and grief. "Reeling" by Sarah Stonich; University of Minnesota Press (276 pages, $15.95) ——— After reading a Sarah Stonich novel, I want to go fishing. I want to sit in a boat at dawn and plop a surface Rapala between fallen logs and reel it in across calm water. In her latest novel, "Reeling" ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert