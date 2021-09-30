Arts & Extras: Award-winning Bland County author hails from Moscow

Moving from Moscow to Bland County in 1995 to join her new husband required some adjustment, said Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry. “I did have a a cultural shock.”
If a time traveler had visited her that year and told her that in 2021 she would be an award-winning author with two national releases in the pipeline, her shock might have been even greater.
Her debut collection of short stories, “What Isn’t Remembered,” winner of the Raz/Schumaker Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Fiction, launched Sept. 1. Her debut novel, “The Orchard,” a tale of four teenagers coming of age in the U.S.S.R., will be released by Ballantine Books, a division of Penguin Random House, in March 2022.
Prior to her arrival in America, Gorcheva-Newberry never thought of herself as a writer. “I hadn’t written anything. I hadn’t written anything in Russian. Maybe a few poems — you know, when you’re 16, you write poems.”
Her Russian mother and Armenian father divorced before she was three. Her mother raised her in Moscow. She attended Moscow State Linguistic University and met her future husband, Randy Newberry, soon after she graduated, when she was hired to interpre for a group of American hang glider pilots — specifically by the wife of one of the pilots, who wanted a translator along when she traveled to schools and museums. “The rest is history, as they say.”
Her husband, a retired contractor, flies hang gliders and planes essentially for the joy of it. Their son, Albert Newberry, who once attended North Cross School, is a pianist and aspiring filmmaker.
In Bland, population 6,280, there was no demand for her translation and interpreter skills. “I’m probably the only immigrant that’s ever lived there since the first settlers,” she said with a laugh.
She decided to pursue a master’s degree in English at Radford University. In Prof. Moira Baker’s class, she was introduced to the writing of Virginia Woolf and Toni Morrison. ”In fact, after I read ‘The Bluest Eye,’” Morrison’s first novel, “I thought, ‘If only I could do that.’ It just changed my life.”
Baker encouraged Gorcheva-Newberry to pursue creating writing, telling her, “You have a story to tell and you can tell it well.”
By the time she enrolled in the master of fine arts in creative writing program at Hollins University (class of 2010), she had several stories published. One of the stories that she workshopped at Hollins, “Champions of the World,” set in 1980s Moscow, eventually grew into her novel “The Orchard.” The original short story is included in “What Isn’t Remembered.”
She credited longtime Hollins creative writing professor and poet Richard Dillard, who writes as R.H.W. Dillard, for helping her shape that novel. “He told me that story has a very distinct voice, and he said, ‘Follow that voice. Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise, just follow that voice.’ And that’s what I did.”
The novel is loosely based on Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s classic tragicomic play “The Cherry Orchard.”
“It is dedicated to my generation, Generation Perestroika,” she said. “It’s basically about four friends coming of age who are about to lose their country and one another but they don’t know it yet.”
One of the stories in "What Isn't Remembered," which takes its title, "All of Me," from the popular jazz standard, is set in Roanoke, with landmarks like the Grandin neighborhood making cameos. You could describe it as a darkly satirical sex comedy. It has "a lot of funny moments, but also is very, very sad," the author said.
She’s had a lot of opportunity lately to field the question that authors most often get asked: Where you get your ideas?
“All my stories start with a feeling, and it’s a different feeling every time,” she said. “I wait for it to grow larger. But I recognize it. I know another story is coming. I will wait until I can’t ignore it, until it’s there. It dominates me. I have to sit down and build a house for that feeling to live forever.”
Sometimes it doesn’t work. “I fail, house crumbles, nobody can live there.”
Sometimes the thing that sparks that feeling is a specific incident. “A lot of my stories, if I go back to them, I know exactly why they came to be.”
There’s a notion that writers find more inspiration in misery than happiness. “As a Russian writer, I would agree with that,” she said with a chuckle.
Gorcheva-Newberry has given a virtual reading for Roanoke’s Book No Further and and an in-person reading at the Radford Public Library, and she has more events coming up in Blacksburg and Roanoke. For more information, visit kgnewberry.com/events.