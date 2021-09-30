Arts & Extras: Award-winning Bland County author hails from Moscow

The novel is loosely based on Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s classic tragicomic play “The Cherry Orchard.”

“It is dedicated to my generation, Generation Perestroika,” she said. “It’s basically about four friends coming of age who are about to lose their country and one another but they don’t know it yet.”

One of the stories in “What Isn’t Remembered,” which takes its title, “All of Me,” from the popular jazz standard, is set in Roanoke, with landmarks like the Grandin neighborhood making cameos. The story takes its title, “All of Me,” from the popular jazz standard. You could describe it as a darkly satirical sex comedy. It has “a lot of funny moments, but also is very, very sad,” the author said.

She’s had a lot of opportunity lately to field the question that authors most often get asked: Where you get your ideas?

“All my stories start with a feeling, and it’s a different feeling every time,” she said. “I wait for it to grow larger. But I recognize it. I know another story is coming. I will wait until I can’t ignore it, until it’s there. It dominates me. I have to sit down and build a house for that feeling to live forever.”

Sometimes it doesn’t work. “I fail, house crumbles, nobody can live there.”