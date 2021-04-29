Arts & Extras: Book commemorates decades of learning and literacy

“I wrote my daughter for the first time last year,” the essay begins. “Her name is Julie. She is thirty-three.”
This account of a personal triumph over illiteracy is one of almost three dozen contained in volume 25 of “Writing from the Heart,” an annual publication from Blue Ridge Literacy in Roanoke. The books gather stories and reflections from the students — or learners, as the organization terms them — who come for instruction in reading, writing and communicating in English.
This particular volume commemorates three milestones: 25 years of publication; 35 years since the founding of the organization; and the pandemic year, 2020, which caused delays in bringing the book into being.
“We usually have a learner and volunteer celebration around October or November, where everybody gathers together and we share the book,” said executive director Ahoo Salem. “The people who have submitted their stories, they get to come and read it. It’s a really interesting and emotional get-together,” In 2020, “we couldn’t do it in that way.”
The new issue not only contains essays from 2020 learners, but selections from all 24 previous volumes.
The essay titled “My First Letter to My Daughter,” written in 2003 by Alan Gaylor, continues, “Julie called me and said, ‘Dad, I got your letter and I cried.’ She said she loved it very much and she hoped she gets more. She framed my letter.”
“The way that the stories are created is the learners get to work on them with their tutors or with their classroom instructor,” Salem said. “It’s actually really cool. For a lot of our learners, it is the first time that their writing is actually being published in a booklet.”
Founded in 1985 by librarians Sarah Rubush and Ruth Lipnik, the organization began life as the Roanoke Valley chapter of Literacy Volunteers of America. In the beginning, it focused mainly on local English speakers who had not learned to read or write well. In 2012, the name changed to Blue Ridge Literacy to reflect the expansion of the region served — which now includes Roanoke, Botetourt, Franklin, Alleghany and Craig counties and the cities of Roanoke and Salem.
In recent years, close to 90% of the people attending the nonprofit’s programs have been immigrants learning English as a second language. In January, Blue Ridge Literacy began offering citizen preparation classes for people with beginning English, in addition to its classes for those about to take the citizenship test, Salem said.
The 2020 entries in “Writing from the Heart” volume 25 include personal essays from Thatiane Ribiero, a chemical engineer from Brazil who enjoys Roanoke’s calm even though she misses the hustle of Sao Paulo; Luis Nafate, who describes a delicious-sounding Mexican dish called barbacoa that is hard to find and hard to make in the U.S.; Asmaa Hussain, who took English classes in pursuit of becoming an architect like her father; and Pawinee Kankong, who recommended that Roanokers seeking to travel abroad visit her native Thailand.
This summer, work will start on the 2021 volume.
At present, anyone interested in getting a current copy needs to request one from the Blue Ridge Literacy office, Salem said. However, the organization has a plan — temporarily postponed by COVID-19 — to make electronic files of every volume available online, she said.
For more information, call 265-9339, email info@brlit.org or visit www.blueridgeliteracy.org.
Music at Salem Stadium
Opera Roanoke and Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir will join forces and voices for a live outdoor concert, “Sing Spectacular: Music from Broadway, Opera, and Movies,” that takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The concert will happen at Salem Football Stadium, and about 150 singers from the children’s choir and the Opera Roanoke Chorus will literally take the field, spreading out more than 10 feet apart and making use of individual microphones. Social distancing will also be required for the stadium seating.
The opera and the choir will single separately and together, with the program selections ranging from “Madame Butterfly” to “The Greatest Showman.”
Admission $23, children ages 6-12 $12, children ages 5 and under free. For more information call 375-9779 or visit www.salemciviccenter.com.
Sister Cities youth art showcase
Five students from North Cross School in Roanoke County won prizes in the Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Young Artists Showcase and will have their artwork entered in the Sister Cities International art competition.
The winner, Hannah Nguyen, 18, a senior, wrote that her painting and collage “Still, We Rise” was inspired by Maya Angelou’s defiant anti-racism poem “Still I Rise.” Nguyen wrote that “unity and equality can connect people regardless of sex, origin, religion or nationality.” She has been awarded a $200 first prize.
Juniors Annie Slemp, 17, and Phoebe Anderson , 16, won $100 second prizes and freshman Jackson Patterson, 14, and junior Meade Greer, 17, won $50 third prizes.