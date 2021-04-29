Arts & Extras: Book commemorates decades of learning and literacy

“The way that the stories are created is the learners get to work on them with their tutors or with their classroom instructor,” Salem said. “It’s actually really cool. For a lot of our learners, it is the first time that their writing is actually being published in a booklet.”

Founded in 1985 by librarians Sarah Rubush and Ruth Lipnik, the organization began life as the Roanoke Valley chapter of Literacy Volunteers of America. In the beginning, it focused mainly on local English speakers who had not learned to read or write well. In 2012, the name changed to Blue Ridge Literacy to reflect the expansion of the region served — which now includes Roanoke, Botetourt, Franklin, Alleghany and Craig counties and the cities of Roanoke and Salem.

In recent years, close to 90% of the people attending the nonprofit’s programs have been immigrants learning English as a second language. In January, Blue Ridge Literacy began offering citizen preparation classes for people with beginning English, in addition to its classes for those about to take the citizenship test, Salem said.