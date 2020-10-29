Arts & Extras: Comic convention offers fans chance to 'do what you dream'

The children’s classic “The NeverEnding Story” might be even more popular today than when its flights of cinematic fancy enchanted imaginative youngsters in 1984.
Nowadays, the quest of the young warrior Atreyu to save the empress of Fantasia from an evil force known simply as “the Nothing” can readily be viewed on Netflix. In fact, the streaming service gave this 1980s hit a major pop culture boost just a year ago, when characters from the mega-popular show “Stranger Things” sang the lyrics to the movie’s theme song during the climatic episode of the third season.
In Roanoke this weekend, fans of the film who wonder what that young warrior might look like all grown up have a chance to meet 48-year-old Noah Hathaway, who was only 12 when he appeared in “The NeverEnding Story” as Atreyu.
He’s one of the guests at the latest Big Lick Comic Con, happening Saturday and Sunday in Roanoke at Berglund Center’s special events center. Other guests include Sam Jones, who played the title role in the campy 1980 sci-fi flick “Flash Gordon”; “Winnie the Pooh” and “World of Warcraft” voice actor Jim Cummings; former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Jim Shooter; “Power Rangers” actress Catherine Sutherland; and more.
The Grandin Theatre will host a special screening of “The NeverEnding Story” at 9 p.m. Friday with Hathaway present.
Big Lick Comic Con usually happens twice a year, in February and August, said event organizer J.D. Sutphin, owner of Big Lick Entertainment. Big Lick pulled off perhaps its largest coup in August 2019, when the con brought as headliner Sean Astin, star of “The Goonies,” “The Lord of the Rings” movies and “Stranger Things.”
However, this summer’s convention was postponed as event venues nationwide shut down to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I canceled every single other Big Lick event this year. Everything from our Oktoberfest to our Burger Fest to the Country Night, our concert series,” Sutphin said.
The state had issued guidelines for reopening during the time the summer con had originally been scheduled, “but we were just not comfortable hosting it that close to reopening. We wanted to make sure that we could get as many protocols and guidelines in place [as we could], that we could talk to our friends who put on events in other states, other events locally, and see, honestly, even if Roanoke wanted it to happen,” Sutphin said. “We just kept getting messages from exhibitors that were ready to go. We kept seeing patrons that were ready to go. And we knew that the crowd would be responsible to where it was okay to host it this year.”
Big Lick had planned on holding a Halloween event, and had reserved the special events center for that weekend — so the company ended up shifting the summer program to Halloween. “If there’s any time that people would be okay with wearing a mask, we hope it would be on Halloween weekend,” said Sutphin with a laugh.
As for safety measures, “we’re doing temperature checks before you come in. Anyone age 9 and up is required to wear a mask at all times” unless eating or drinking, with an outdoor area designated for that. “We’ve reduced the special event center by about 1/5th of the normal capacity.” He suggested that attending 2 p.m. Sunday would be the best time to avoid crowding. “We’re going to be strict about counting people.”
For official photos taken posing with celebrities — which cost extra, as is common at Comic Con-style events — there will be plastic dividers between stars and patrons, and the masked photographer will be 10 feet away.
Big Lick held its first event on Dec. 31, 2013. Owner Sutphin, 37, was born in Roanoke and grew up in Franklin and Botetourt counties. Though he had an interest in launching a Roanoke fest modeled on the 51-year-old San Diego Comic-Con and similar large-scale conventions that showcase celebrities from the comic book and television and film industries, he didn’t attempt it first thing out of the gate.
“The whole reason that I even really got into music and started playing music was that I would be listening to something while I was reading comics, or drawing Superman,” Sutphin said. “Comic cons have always been in the back of my head all the years that I was producing music festivals and fundraisers and food events.”
Once firmly established as a prolific producer of regional events, Sutphin gave Big Lick Comic Con a whirl. “I knew that if we were going to do it we had to do it right and we had to make sure that we had our infrastructure in place before we finally pulled the trigger and tried a comic con,” Sutphin said. “When we finally did that in 2017, it was just crazy. There were hundreds of people at the very first one,” which featured actors who had appeared on “The Walking Dead.”
“It had an atmosphere unlike anything I had ever put on before, because it really is truly a celebration of stuff that just matters so much,” Sutphin said. “No matter how much I love doing my barbecue events, or my country music festivals, there is something so magical about that stuff that you grew up with.”
In front of the vendor booths, it’s not uncommon to see “somebody looking at a comic that they had when they were a kid, but now their kid wants to buy it.”
