Arts & Extras: Ferrum author channels Appalachian storytelling magic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She thought of writing as a hobby until she sold a story to Harlequin in 2008. “That made me think that, oh, maybe I should be taking this a little more seriously!” She sold longer and longer romances to Harlequin, all with a gothic flavor. She signed with an agent, Lucienne Diver, and this proved a saving grace when the market for paranormal romance began to dry up.

Diver pointed Hancock toward works such as Asheville, North Carolina, author Sarah Addison Allen’s New York Times bestseller “Garden Spells” and Alice Hoffman’s “Practical Magic,” which inspired the cult classic film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. Diver suggested that Hancock could do well writing in that vein. Divers told her, “Your voice would be perfect for this.”

In fact, Hancock was already a fan of that genre and had already written the first chapter of what became “Wildwood Whispers.” As she went forward, she worried at times that she was pushing the touches of fantasy too far — for example, having a crocheted mouse charm come to life — only to discover that her editor wanted even more of those touches. Thus her advice to aspiring writers: Go ahead and write the magic mouse. She’s already written the second book in the sequence, “Wildwood Magic,” though a release date has not yet been set.