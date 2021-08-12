Arts & Extras: Ferrum author channels Appalachian storytelling magic

Barbara Hancock learned that when it comes to crafting fantasy fiction, things go better when she lets her imagination fly free.
Or as she put it, with a laugh, “Go ahead, write the magic mouse!”
Because she let the magic out of the mouse cage, so to speak, the Ferrum author is poised to launch a whole new phase of her career, backed by a major publisher, writing in a new genre, using a new name.
“It’s so exciting to be a ‘new voice’ in 2021 at the age of 50,” Hancock said.
“Wildwood Whispers,” which Hancock wrote under the pseudonym Willa Reece, debuts Tuesday in hardcover, e-book and audiobook editions from Redhook, which is an imprint of science fiction and fantasy publisher Orbit, which is itself an imprint of the massive publishing company Hachette Book Group, referred to in the industry as one of the “Big Four.”
Set in the Appalachian Mountains in the present day, “Wildwood Whispers” introduces readers to a woman named Mel, who has returned to the fictional town of Morgan’s Gap where she grew up as a foster child, brought back by the death of another young woman whom she thought of as a sister. Mel’s adventure will lead to discoveries of dark secrets and witch magic.
The witches, however, are on the side of good. Hancock described her book as a magical realist tale of “multi-generational cottagecore witches taking down the patriarchy in their small town.”
Cottagecore, for those like me who might not be familiar, refers to a movement that puts emphasis on rural lifestyles and handcrafted goods and clothes, somewhat ironically flourishing on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok.
Hancock said “Wildwood Whispers” is “my love letter to the artists and artisans of the Appalachians, because that has always saved my life — artists, writers, people who make things. Basically this makes that actually magic, and not just metaphorically magic.”
Though you could call “Wildwood Whispers” Hancock’s commercial breakthrough, her writing career actually goes back more than a decade. Her previous books, released under her own name, are romance novels published by Harlequin, which is why she is publishing this new novel under a pseudonym.
Fans of romances by Barbara J. Hancock who pick up her new book anticipating more of the same might feel misled, she explained. “It has romance in it, and it’s still my voice,” but by writing under a different name, “this way people know that it’s not romance genre,” she said — similar to how bestselling romance author Nora Roberts produces science-fictional police procedurals under the nom de plume J.D. Robb.
A voracious reader, Hancock grew up in Roanoke County and spent her teenage years in Franklin County, graduating from high school there. She married Todd Hancock, now a distribution system inspector with American Electric Power, and became a stay-at-home mom raising three sons. She wrote stories as a way of “keeping my sanity when I was home with all the boys.”
She thought of writing as a hobby until she sold a story to Harlequin in 2008. “That made me think that, oh, maybe I should be taking this a little more seriously!” She sold longer and longer romances to Harlequin, all with a gothic flavor. She signed with an agent, Lucienne Diver, and this proved a saving grace when the market for paranormal romance began to dry up.
Diver pointed Hancock toward works such as Asheville, North Carolina, author Sarah Addison Allen’s New York Times bestseller “Garden Spells” and Alice Hoffman’s “Practical Magic,” which inspired the cult classic film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. Diver suggested that Hancock could do well writing in that vein. Divers told her, “Your voice would be perfect for this.”
In fact, Hancock was already a fan of that genre and had already written the first chapter of what became “Wildwood Whispers.” As she went forward, she worried at times that she was pushing the touches of fantasy too far — for example, having a crocheted mouse charm come to life — only to discover that her editor wanted even more of those touches. Thus her advice to aspiring writers: Go ahead and write the magic mouse. She’s already written the second book in the sequence, “Wildwood Magic,” though a release date has not yet been set.
“Storytelling is magic,” Hancock said. “And I tell everyone that I’m more of a storyteller than a writer because that’s just the tradition around here in the Appalachians and in my family. We’re all storytellers.”
More regional titles
The COVID-19 pandemic has made circumstances difficult for authors and bookstores, whether part of big corporation or small independent business or self-publishers.
Here are some unusual and interesting books with local ties that you’re unlikely to have heard anything about, especially given the climate that shut down public readings and signings and pitted word of new book releases against months on end of Earth-shaking national and world news.
“The Lambi’s Call: Breaking the Chains” by Salem immunologist Tom Fame is a hefty self-published account of his experiences doing mission work in Haiti. The founder and director of the Haiti Project for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Salem, Fame has continued the autobiographical account begun in his 2008 memoir “The Lambi’s Call: A Haitian Journey.” The two books together span 25 years of providing assistance in Haiti, a country that Fame describes as “not so much a problem to be solved, as it is a journey to be walked.”
Both books in Fame’s series can be found readily on Amazon.com. These next two ventures, both of which have ties to Virginia communities west of Roanoke, require a little more effort to seek out.
Wytheville author and editor Mary Jane Umberger’s “Simply Grateful … a snapshot in time” is a short spiral-bound anthology that Umberger describes as an “experiment” in which “a symphony of contributors” from various walks of life, ages 6 to 94, provide short essays and anecdotes about things they are grateful for in life. More information about “Simply Grateful” can be found at www.wythegratitude.com.
In another self-published endeavor, Colorado author Joel Darin Vaughan, who grew up in Fries, has updated and re-released his slim 2007 volume “Memories of a Generation: Along the New River in Virginia,” in which the writer reminisces about growing up along the New River and shares tales from his extended family’s history.
“People in the area are hungry for local flavor of a region which is often overlooked,” Vaughan wrote in an email.
For more information about “Memories of a Generation,” email joelvau@hotmail.com.