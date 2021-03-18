Arts & Extras: Roanoke author's new novel explores history of jazz through a pioneering woman composer

Kaplan’s own story has many chapters. The Los Angeles native studied literature at Yale University, met his wife while living in Paris, received advice about his first novel from “Sophie’s Choice” author William Styron, raised two sons and worked in Hollywood, first as a production assistant, then a screenwriter.

“I always wanted to be a novelist,” Kaplan said. “I didn’t like the film industry. I didn’t like the culture. I didn’t like having to write what other people wanted me to write and not being able to do what I wanted to write. The fact is that everything we wrote got rewritten by other people, just the way we were being hired to rewrite other people’s scripts.”

He got a pilot’s license and purchased an airplane so he could make meetings in Los Angeles without having to live in the city. A fortuitous friendship with another pilot allowed him to change careers completely to the environmental consulting job he still holds — and this gave him the time and energy to return to novel writing.

His first novel, “By Fire, By Water,” came out in 2010. “It’s about the Spanish Inquisition, the expulsion of the Moors — which is to say the last Islamic presence in Europe — from Spain, and the discovery of America, and what it purports to show is how those so called three different events are all one event.”