AT chaplain to give talks at libraries

Join Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library as Appalachian Trail Chaplain Jack Layfield, known on the trail as “Chappy Jack,” shares the adventures and inspiration he has found hiking the AT. Layfield will speak at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd on Monday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. and at the Blacksburg Library on Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m.

For more than 30 years, Layfield dreamed of hiking the entire Appalachian Trail. At the age of 68, he was an out-of-shape, soon-to-be-retired mental health counselor with a longing for an adventure. A chance encounter with the Appalachian Trail Chaplaincy of the Holston Conference of the UMC opened a door to a new life of service and a chance to fulfill his lifelong dream.

Layfield walked the entirety of the Appalachian Trail from March 4 to Sept. 22, 2019, as the 2019 Chaplain. In 2021 wrote and published “On the Trail with Chappy Jack – Devotions for the Path You’re On” which chronicles his journey along the famous footpath.

These events are free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing at both locations.

For more information about the program, please call Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library at 382-6969, ext. 215, or email kcopus@mfrl.org.

- Submitted by Kerri Copus

