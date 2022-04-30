Book review: A compelling story of WWII heroes

“Against All Odds: A True Story of Ultimate Courage and Survival in World War II” by Alex Kershaw. Random House. 448 pages. $30.

Alex Kershaw’s latest WWII history once again delivers what his readers have come to expect: gritty, realistic portrayals of combat and the toll it took on the men who were there, as well as the courage and sense of duty that made heroes out of frightened men. “Against All Odds: A True Story of Ultimate Courage and Survival in World War II” focuses in on four men in particular from the 3rd Infantry Division, decorated heroes from the most decorated division of the US Army.

By design, the Medal of Honor, America’s highest award for military valor, is given only sparingly. Yet in WWII, some 40 members of the 3rd Division received the medal, including the four main characters from the drama Kershaw tracks. Maurice “Footsie” Britt, Michael Daly, Keith Ware, and the intrepid Audie Murphy (best known of the quartet) each had their own history, but Kershaw interlinks them into a cohesive and captivating story of heroism, sacrifice, and audacity.

Alex Kershaw is best known in our area as the author of “The Bedford Boys,” and more recently for producing a Netflix miniseries from his book “The Liberator.” Like these and other Kershaw books, readers will find in “Against All Odds” compelling individual stories overlaid on the greater drama of the war. Most of the action of this book takes place in the Mediterranean theater: North Africa, Sicily, Italy, and Southern France, where the 3rd Division endured months of continuous combat. History buffs looking for exhaustive campaign histories of these fronts won’t find them in “Against All Odds,” but readers seeking inspiring tales of what it took to claim victory will not be disappointed. Don’t expect a glorification of the combat experience from Kershaw. The war he presents is too real for that: dismal, unbelievably painful, miserably hot, numbingly cold, bloody and malodorous. From comfortable armchairs eight decades later we can’t fully know what it was like, but Kershaw does what he can to put us on the beaches of Anzio or in the streets of Colmar.

In the maelstrom of combat, unexpected heroes arise. Kershaw where possible tells the stories of his four main characters in their words or those of men close to them. Britt, a former Arkansas football star and ROTC-trained officer, would become the first man to win every army decoration for valor in a single war. Daly, a dropout from West Point (“I was a spectacular failure as a cadet”) whose father was also serving in combat, would only join the 3rd Division after landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day and surviving his first wound. Ware, a draftee who would eventually rise to the rank of major general, would give his life not in this war but in Vietnam.

And Murphy, the most decorated soldier of the war, would tell reporters that any heroism on his part was only a product of wanting to “go home to Texas.” He will, of course, more than the others, become a celebrity after the war; only to die in a plane crash on a mountain not far from Roanoke in 1971.

Kershaw presents these four not as one-dimensional superheroes, but as imperfect men of extraordinary courage, who rose to the occasion when heroism was needed. A common theme was that each man was motivated by the safety of his fellow soldiers, willing to risk his life not for personal glory or high-minded ideals, but for them. They also struggle with differing degrees of survival guilt afterwards: each survived, but each lost buddies. Kershaw interweaves their very-human stories into an inspiring but heart-rending narrative.

The author also does a good job of exploring another subject seldom considered: the weight of the Medal each of the four men wore. A Medal of Honor recipient becomes the epitome of valor in many eyes, and yet none could accept that for themselves. They accepted the Medal for others who were not so honored and who did not return from war. In a postwar episode, Kershaw describes a meeting of Daly and Bob Maxwell, another Medal of Honor recipient from the 3rd Division, to dedicate a military cemetery in France (though only a side character in Kershaw’s narrative, Maxwell was repeatedly interviewed for the book): “The two were photographed amid perfect rows of white crosses. Both understood the pressures that came with receiving the Medal of Honor. They were held to a higher standard than other veterans. But they hadn’t chosen to earn the ultimate prize. They didn’t want to be put on a pedestal.” Daly later commented that “I always felt the real heroes were killed in action … the Medal I wear is in their memory.”No single book can be the final word on heroism in World War II. But Kershaw’s latest is a vital contribution to the subject. The reader who wants to know what it took to win that epic struggle should take Kershaw’s stories of four particular soldiers, and multiply it by millions of others in uniform.