Book review: American Revolution gets a fresh look in 'The Cause'

“The Cause: The American Revolution and its Discontents, 1773-1783,” by Joseph J. Ellis. Liveright Publishing Corp. 375 pages. $30.

Joseph J. Ellis has a dominant presence in my personal library. He is a member of my American History pantheon. His new book, “The Cause,” is symbolic of his place of honor on anyone’s book shelf.

Ellis presents the reader with a jarring fact. In the decade from 1773 to 1783, no one in England or America referred to the political and military activities of the combined colonies as a “revolution.” In England, the war was referred to as the “American rebellion.” On this side of the Atlantic, it was called “The Cause,” an abbreviation of Common Cause.

Furthermore, not everyone living in the American colonies was in favor of independence from England. Many people wanted to remain loyal to England, and risked their livelihoods and their lives to work against the separation.

Ellis explores the pertinent aspects of that tumultuous decade by keeping focused on this question: “What is the story?”

As Ellis states in the book’s preface: “Keep in mind the past is not history, but a much vaster region of the dead, gone, unknowable, or forgotten. History is what we choose to remember.”

The Cause examines our country’s foundational story by looking at “… events [and people] that have been forgotten or that were never remembered in the first place.”

One person of interest is Harry Washington. Harry was a slave at George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon. Harry heard that (Royal) Gov. Dunmore’s fleet was anchored at the Potomac River’s mouth, and Dunmore was offering freedom in exchange for military service to King George. Harry took a skiff, sailed down the Potomac and joined the English army, with whom he served as a corporal in the Black Pioneers. He fled to Nova Scotia after the war and then Sierra Leone, where he lived the rest of his life.

Another key person in the story is Mercy Otis Warren of Massachusetts, whose poems, plays and essays articulated the American Cause — and “…gave the Cause an operatic voice … She preached The Cause in its purest form.” Warren was a friend and frequent correspondent with Abagail Adams and Martha Washington.

In addition to the people we may not have encountered in the traditional telling of the American story, we are introduced to a new vision of the post-war realities of the former colonies.

Ellis shows us the prevailing expectation of the people who lived in the several states. He reveals that much of the American story’s telling assumes that the The Cause’s goal was to form a new national government, what he calls a “pre-national” frame of mind. Not so.

Instead of finding “evidence” of what we assume was true at the time — that the war’s end would bring a central national government bound by a constitution — most Americans expected a post-war confederation of independent sovereign states that would work together as they did during the war.

Instead, the prevailing attitude was “anti-national,” even though prosecution of the war and managing post-war America proved that such a loose confederation was dysfunctional. Many leaders were opposed to a strong national government, based on a fear of excessive power, and an expectation of conspiracies, not to mention the loss of local influence.

By examining the United States of America’s formation through an anti-national lens, Ellis has produced a seminal work which should frame future conversations about the founding of America. His enjoyable story-telling and his critical thinking should inform our telling of the American story, a story that began with internal conflict that continues today — a dynamic tension that can energize us to achieve much if properly managed.