Book review: Author shows the value and destruction in shared stories

“The Story Paradox: How Our Love of Storytelling Builds Societies and Tears Them Down.” Jonathan Gottschall. Basic Books. 272 pages. $29.

We all tell stories. Some of us tell stories to entertain and educate our children. Some tell them to pass on cultural history of family or tribe or nation. Some stories preserve a business or a political dynasty’s culture. And some have no noble aim.

Jonathan Gottschall tells us stories of how narratives helped us pass tribal values and history down through generations. But he starts his book with a disturbing account of how a story not based in fact — a story of ignoble purpose — led one man to murder several people in Pittsburgh, at a synagogue, on Shabbat.

That horrifying tale reminds us that not all stories are meant to make us better, and too many of us seem incapable of filtering information, to separate the wheat from the chaff (or truth from propaganda).

Like everyone else, I am a storyteller. My head carries chronicles of my past, alongside such yarns as a portfolio of classic Maine humor, popularized by Marshall J. Dodge III and Robert Bryan in the “Bert and I” stories: