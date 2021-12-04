Book review: Author shows the value and destruction in shared stories

“The Story Paradox: How Our Love of Storytelling Builds Societies and Tears Them Down.” Jonathan Gottschall. Basic Books. 272 pages. $29.
We all tell stories. Some of us tell stories to entertain and educate our children. Some tell them to pass on cultural history of family or tribe or nation. Some stories preserve a business or a political dynasty’s culture. And some have no noble aim.
Jonathan Gottschall tells us stories of how narratives helped us pass tribal values and history down through generations. But he starts his book with a disturbing account of how a story not based in fact — a story of ignoble purpose — led one man to murder several people in Pittsburgh, at a synagogue, on Shabbat.
That horrifying tale reminds us that not all stories are meant to make us better, and too many of us seem incapable of filtering information, to separate the wheat from the chaff (or truth from propaganda).
Like everyone else, I am a storyteller. My head carries chronicles of my past, alongside such yarns as a portfolio of classic Maine humor, popularized by Marshall J. Dodge III and Robert Bryan in the “Bert and I” stories:
“What do you think of that man out your way? Would you call him an honest man or a liar?
“Well, I wouldn’t go so far as to call him a liar, but I heard tell by thems as knows that when he wants his cows to come in from pasture, he’s got to get someone else to call ‘em.”
That “Bert and I” exchange came to mind as I read the book and the many examples of intentionally misleading information spewed by the political operatives, businesses and individuals who use stories to divide people, encouraging them to serve an agenda, rather than act for the community’s benefit.
At the end of the “The Story Paradox …,” Gottschall offers guidance as we sort through accounts that divide us from each other and our civilization:
“Hate and resist the story.
“But try hard not to hate the storyteller.
“And, for the sake of peace and your own soul, don’t despise the poor sap who literally couldn’t help falling for it.”
The book is a fascinating exploration of an essential part of our civilization, and a call to action: Learn to take ourselves out of this Live Action Role Play version of storytelling or face the end of our civilization.
— Ramsey is president emeritus, Roanoke Public Library Foundation.