Book review: 'Fabric of Civilization' weaves a complex history of textiles

The Fabric of Civilization: How Textiles Made the World. Virginia Postrel. Basic Books. 304 pages. $30.
We all wear clothes. Until recent decades, some American communities had economies based on the manufacture of cloth and clothing. We wear or make clothing without an understanding of its history or its economic impact on our society.
Virginia Postrel is an award-winning writer whose works include “The Substance of Style” and “The Power of Glamour.” Now she has produced a fascinating history of the textiles with which we express our style and glamour.
One of Postrel’s foundational assertions is that the ancient spinning and weaving — among other activities — are not in opposition to industrial development; indeed, they are the very basis of human invention and cultural growth.
Her account of ancient Chinese silk manufacture includes a pre-Darwin genetic modification of silkworms to improve the efficiency and profitability of silk manufacture. Likewise, Egyptians (and later Americans) modified cotton plants to improve the handling of the bolls and the spinning of the thread.
The modification of cotton in the southern United States provided England’s weaving industry with thread that competed aggressively with the pima cotton produced in Egypt and other countries. (The diplomatic role of cotton during the American Civil War is detailed in “Dixie Looks Abroad: The South and U.S. Foreign Relations 1789-1973” by Joseph A. Fry.)
A major player in the creation of thread for clothing was American Viscose, once a major employer and economic driver in the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke plant was a sophisticated operation compared with the cottage industry that dominate the English midlands when spinning was a cottage industry which provided income to women who spent their days creating thread for weaving mills.
Another company, Raytheon, played a key role in the Apollo space program. Using “essentially a weaving machine,” Raytheon converted cumbersome Hollerith card code into a compact group of wires using what women in weaving mills had been using for decades, core rope memory. This melding of old technology and new, made space travel progress possible.
Postrel dispels myths about the economic impact of spinning and weaving and places them in proper perspective with a detailed account of the finances of weaving operations in pre- and early industrial eras. She also shines a light on spinning as a profitable pastime in which prostitutes were engaged between appointments.
As Postrel moves through the chapters — Fiber, Thread, Cloth, Dye, Traders, Consumers, Innovators — she unveils the complexity of what so many of us take for granted, and reveals the justification of bias for those of us who prefer cotton and wool cloth to synthetic fibers.
Postrel’s prose and her attention of historical details have created a marvelous story of how our ancestors and how they solved social needs using mathematics and biology and capitalism. As she says, “We are tool-making, problem-solving animals and social, sensory creatures. Cloth embodies all these characteristics.”
Perhaps the best description of this marvelous and entertaining history is Postrel’s: “The story of textiles is not a male story or a female story, not a European, African, Asian, or American story. It is all these, cumulative and shared — a human story, a tapestry woven from countless brilliant threads.”
Ramsey is president emeritus of the Roanoke Public Library Foundation.