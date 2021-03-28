Book review: 'Fabric of Civilization' weaves a complex history of textiles

A major player in the creation of thread for clothing was American Viscose, once a major employer and economic driver in the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke plant was a sophisticated operation compared with the cottage industry that dominate the English midlands when spinning was a cottage industry which provided income to women who spent their days creating thread for weaving mills.

Another company, Raytheon, played a key role in the Apollo space program. Using “essentially a weaving machine,” Raytheon converted cumbersome Hollerith card code into a compact group of wires using what women in weaving mills had been using for decades, core rope memory. This melding of old technology and new, made space travel progress possible.

Postrel dispels myths about the economic impact of spinning and weaving and places them in proper perspective with a detailed account of the finances of weaving operations in pre- and early industrial eras. She also shines a light on spinning as a profitable pastime in which prostitutes were engaged between appointments.

As Postrel moves through the chapters — Fiber, Thread, Cloth, Dye, Traders, Consumers, Innovators — she unveils the complexity of what so many of us take for granted, and reveals the justification of bias for those of us who prefer cotton and wool cloth to synthetic fibers.