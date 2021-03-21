Book review: 'His Truth is Marching On' offers a vivid portrait of John Lewis

Later as a student at American Baptist in Nashville, Tennessee, the “Boy from Troy” would have the opportunity to preach to humans, and his inspiring words led to actions that set standards for the fight against segregation during the 1960s. He became a passionate advocate for nonviolent actions that became the hallmark of the fight for equality.

Meacham follows Lewis through the troubling years of lunch counter sit-ins, Freedom Riders’ travels through Alabama and Mississippi, and the conflict at the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a march to Montgomery, Alabama, as part of a campaign to allow Black citizens to vote.

Lewis was beaten and hosed by police, and bitten by their dogs. Colleagues and friends were maimed and killed, and yet he never wavered from his strong belief in his mission and the means by which he expected to succeed.

Meacham’s portrait of John Lewis shows a leader who rose to national prominence as a politician not because of bombast or pandering to special interest groups, but by appealing to the better natures of us all.

The story is much more than the chronicle of a life well-lived by a man of deep conviction and dedication to the welfare of his fellow humans. It is also an evocative chronicle of the American civil rights movement of the 1960s and beyond.