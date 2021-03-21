 Skip to main content
Book review: 'His Truth is Marching On' offers a vivid portrait of John Lewis
BOOK REVIEW

Book review: 'His Truth is Marching On' offers a vivid portrait of John Lewis

His Truth is Marching On
Random House

His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope. By Jon Meacham. Random House. 354 pages. $30.

And so Jesus gave us a new norm of greatness. ... But recognize that he who is greatest among you shall be your servant.”

— Martin Luther King Jr., “The Drum Major Instinct”

Most people who were aware of the late Congressman John Lewis were also aware that he was a great man. Those who knew him never stopped affirming that evaluation. Jon Meacham’s new biography of Lewis reveals the seeds of that greatness and how Lewis boldly sought to lead America out of the miasma of racist political dogma into the light of freedom for the oppressed and salvation for the oppressors.

Meacham’s biography of Lewis could also be hagiographic, but not in fawning adoration that such books often use to encourage admiration of the subject. This book explores the many aspects of Lewis’ life and the weaknesses and fears that he overcame in order to be a leader in the American Civil Rights movement of the mid-20th century.

Lewis was the son and grandson of Alabama sharecroppers. As a child, he had farm chores; one of those was to take care of the chickens. His early interest in religion was so strong that he would write sermons. He delivered them to the chickens on the family farm.

Later as a student at American Baptist in Nashville, Tennessee, the “Boy from Troy” would have the opportunity to preach to humans, and his inspiring words led to actions that set standards for the fight against segregation during the 1960s. He became a passionate advocate for nonviolent actions that became the hallmark of the fight for equality.

Meacham follows Lewis through the troubling years of lunch counter sit-ins, Freedom Riders’ travels through Alabama and Mississippi, and the conflict at the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a march to Montgomery, Alabama, as part of a campaign to allow Black citizens to vote.

Lewis was beaten and hosed by police, and bitten by their dogs. Colleagues and friends were maimed and killed, and yet he never wavered from his strong belief in his mission and the means by which he expected to succeed.

Meacham’s portrait of John Lewis shows a leader who rose to national prominence as a politician not because of bombast or pandering to special interest groups, but by appealing to the better natures of us all.

The story is much more than the chronicle of a life well-lived by a man of deep conviction and dedication to the welfare of his fellow humans. It is also an evocative chronicle of the American civil rights movement of the 1960s and beyond.

For those of us who marched or drove voters to the polls or prayed for an end to racial hatred, Meacham has given us a vivid reminder of those days when America began to inch toward the promises of the Constitution for all citizens led by a man who a leader and a servant.

As John Lewis says in his afterword, “The civil rights movement brought about a nonviolent revolution — a revolution in values, a revolution in ideas. The soul force of this movement enabled America to find its moral compass.”

Jon Meacham has given us the opportunity to learn about the man who held that moral compass in his sights, made us all see where the needle pointed, and led us out of the wilderness. This is arguably Meacham’s most important book, and like his others a joy to read.

Ramsey is president emeritus of the Roanoke Public Library Foundation.

