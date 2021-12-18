Book review: Judge not 'The Rule of Laws' by heavy title

“The Rule of Laws: A 4,000-Year Quest to Order the World.” Fernanda Pirie. 576 pages. $35. Basic Books.

We are civilized. We live by the law. Some of us make our own “laws” to fit a specific situation, but most of us recognize the need for rules, which allow us to live together in relative peace. People have spent 4,000 years making codes of conduct, and Fernanda Pirie has traced the rise and fall of civic order from Mesopotamia and the lands of The Bible to the abandonment of the state in favor of international law.

In 2112 BCE, Ur-Namma seized power in the Mesopotamian city of Ur and issued a set of rules to eliminate “enmity, violence, and cries for justice.” They are the earliest laws discovered by archaeologists. Thirty-seven of them have survived.

Several changes of leadership followed Ur-Namma’s victory, and in 1793 BEC, a new prince rose to power and began to consolidate the towns and villages in Mesopotamia; his name was Hammurabi. It is Hammurabi we remember as a foundational creator of civil laws, along with Justinian, Cyrus, Darius, Draco (as in draconian) and Moses. The latter’s legal system, which the Bible says he received from God, was a set of laws to address civil and criminal issues, and focused on uniting the 12 tribes of Israel.

Not all codes of conduct were developed by and for people in the Levant, Greece or Rome, and not all were created by people remembered by history. Such fringe societies as Ireland, Iceland, and Norse and Germanic cultures developed them, too.

Pirie explores the many types of laws, their origins and applications, and the people who made and administered them. Her collection of stories offers a comprehensive insight into how civilizations were founded and ruled, how societies “… have put their faith in the power of law to produce a just social order.”

Readers have the opportunity to compare the motives and the effects on societies of laws etched in stone (literally) by kings in Babylon and Persia, England and the Continent, Indian Brahmans, Tibetan tribesmen and Chinese Emperors as they explore the roots of our modern laws while contemplating the author’s words:

“The rule of law has a long history … It has emerged time and again to confront and challenge those who wield power, but it is neither inevitable nor invulnerable. It is also ours to lose.”

While the title of the book may cause some potential readers to assume that it is a weighty tome full of the jargon used by lawyers, that is not the case. This collection about laws’ origins and evolutions is an easy, comfortable read. Furthermore, it bolsters our appreciation for the laws at our civilization’s foundational structure.

— Michael L. Ramsey is president emeritus of the Roanoke Public Library Foundation.