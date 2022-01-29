Book review: Madison bio highlights nation-building

“James Madison: America’s First Politician” by Jay Cost. Basic Books. 452 pages. $35.

Jay Cost’s new biography of James Madison focuses on Madison’s unique contributions to the founding of our nation and its metamorphosis from a loose confederation of states into a federal republic. As the title says, Cost portrays Madison as America’s first politician.

Madison was one of many political actors who sparked the American colonies’ separation from Great Britain, the war that ensued and the arduous work to build a new nation. Among those actors were the Adams cousins, who provided the drama that motivated the Continental Congress to declare independence. George Washington managed to build a coalition of colonies and their leaders, to provide support for the war against Britain.

As the new states’ representatives gathered to write the rules that would govern the new country, many factional politicians developed; Madison was the person whose Virginia Plan and tireless politicking brought the country into being. As the state conventions met to ratify the new Constitution, Madison fought fellow Virginians who were opposed to forming a new nation. He won.

During Washington’s presidency under the new Constitution, the secretary of state used part of his budget to buy a newspaper that openly criticized the Washington administration. That same man, Thomas Jefferson, urged one state to “nullify” any federal law it found unacceptable.

Through all this turmoil, Madison kept focused on his goal of building consensus among the states, in order to present a strong unified front to Europeans. As President, Madison continued his political campaign on behalf of the Constitution and the government it created.

While Madison was one of many major political actors in the formation of a new nation, he was the most ecumenical of those who strutted and fretted their hours upon the stage during the momentous decades when this country was in its infancy. In that regard, Cost is correct in calling him our “first politician.”

Clearly all the major players were involved in politics, but many of them were focused on the socio-political actions that would represent their peculiar interests. Madison’s focus was always on building a government that could make a democratic republic work for the common good for generations to come.

After Madison had completed his service as president and had retired to his family home, Montpelier, he used this skill to help avert a crisis caused, in part, by the Virginia Resolutions, a document he had written to oppose the Alien and Sedition Acts. His document was created at the same time that Jefferson was writing the Kentucky Resolutions which advocated states “nullify” any federal law which was not in keeping with a state’s own political agenda.

South Carolina’s John C. Calhoun opposed a federal tariff, and cited the two resolutions to support his own plan to nullify federal legislation. Madison was quick to note that his Virginia Resolutions called for using provisions in the Constitution to defeat such laws. There was a means of defeating such affronts to constitutional law that did not violate the unity of the government.

Throughout the book, Cost provides an easily read, clear account of Madison’s political (not always partisan) contributions to the founding of the United States of America and his continued defense of his original vision almost to his death bed.

Many writers, and some historians, have a tendency to make Madison and Jefferson seem to work in tandem, with Jefferson leading the team. Cost effectively makes the case that Madison was always focused on creating “a more perfect union” by using his political prowess and his superior intellect to help this country be successful, even if it meant disagreeing with his friend and neighbor, Jefferson.

This biography comes at a time not unlike those of the ratification of the Constitution and the southern states’ war against America, and he shows how “Little Jemmy” Madison set a strong precedent for how this country should be governed for the common benefit of all citizens.

Ramsey is president emeritus of the Roanoke Public Library Foundation.