Book review: "Neon Gods"

Reviewed by Salena Sullivan, manager of the Christiansburg Library.
For readers who love Rachel Smythe’s “Lore Olympus” or want to see more of Hades and Persephone, Katee Roberts’ “Neon Gods” is a perfect fit.
In this modernized retelling of the classic myth, Persephone finds herself on the run from the machinations of Zeus and Demeter, her mother, who conspire together to ruin Persephone’s plans for her future.
After being blindsided at a party, Persephone flees into the cold winter night without hope or a plan. She finds herself pursued and her only refuge is across the River Styx, in the lower city and in the arms of a man who shouldn’t exist.
Hades has become a myth in the upper world, which is how he likes it. He lies in wait for the perfect opportunity to exact revenge on Zeus, an opportunity that lands in his lap with the arrival of Persephone.
Roberts’ novel is a quick, satisfying read that will leave readers anxiously awaiting the second book in the series. Hades and Persephone have amazing chemistry, both in the bedroom (and playroom) and outside of it. Hades is the perfect domineering cinnamon roll love interest. He genuinely cares about the people who rely on him for safety and is willing to risk his life for them all, Persephone included. Persephone is able to blossom with him and really show the feisty personality that she has had to suppress in order to survive in the upper world. Their relationship is really the star of the book. Hermes, Charon, and other supporting characters add color and help to flesh out our character’s backgrounds, especially Hades. Readers will definitely hope to see more of them in future stories.
This tale is not without its weaknesses, however. The world building is a little confusing. It seems as if this world exists in our modern world with some mild magical elements, but how the two places relate is unclear. We don’t see enough of either Hades or Persephone before their relationship begins to really appreciate how their relationship changes both of them. Also, the conclusion wraps up a little too neatly for the stakes that are at play. Nevertheless, these are not big enough drawbacks to detract from the overall story. Roberts focuses her attention on the relationship between the protagonists, which is what romance readers are going to focus on. Additionally, with more books coming in the series, Roberts will have an opportunity to flesh out some more of the characters.
There are some darker themes of which readers should be aware. There are subtle lines of abuse and self-harm hinted at in the novel as well as frank discussion of murder, arson, and past trauma. Additionally, Persephone and Hades’ relationship does have BDSM themes. This rides the line of a romantic thriller, but definitely more romance than thriller.
Overall, this is a good addition to the “To Read” list for romance readers who are interested in tender relationships with very hot bedroom scenes.