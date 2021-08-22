Book review: "Neon Gods"

This tale is not without its weaknesses, however. The world building is a little confusing. It seems as if this world exists in our modern world with some mild magical elements, but how the two places relate is unclear. We don’t see enough of either Hades or Persephone before their relationship begins to really appreciate how their relationship changes both of them. Also, the conclusion wraps up a little too neatly for the stakes that are at play. Nevertheless, these are not big enough drawbacks to detract from the overall story. Roberts focuses her attention on the relationship between the protagonists, which is what romance readers are going to focus on. Additionally, with more books coming in the series, Roberts will have an opportunity to flesh out some more of the characters.