BOOK REVIEW

Book review: 'Persians' details ancient kingdom

“Persians: The Age of the Great Kings” by Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones. Basic Books. 431 pages. $35.

What is the true history of the Persian Empire, progenitor of modern Iran and other modern Middle East countries?

Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones looks beyond Greek historian Herodotus’s work to find a profile of ancient Persia at odds with the Greek’s scholarship. To use a contemporary parallel, Herodotus’ description might be as credible as a modern Ukrainian’s take on Russia. (At one point, the Persians had expanded their empire as far east as the Greek-inhabited region of Ionia.)

Llewellyn-Jones is chair of ancient history at Cardiff University, and he directs the Ancient Iran Program for the British Institute of Persian Studies. He and others have discovered evidence that Herodotus’ characterization of Persians — he called them “unsophisticated barbarians” — is unfounded.

The author, using ancient cuneiform scrolls and unearthed art and architecture, centers this empire’s history on a ruling family, The Achaemenid Dynasty, which began with Cyrus the Great. Cyrus united the Persians, the Medes and other nomadic peoples into one of ancient times’ largest empires.

One of the Achaemenid dynasty’s significant actions was capturing Babylonia, freeing enslaved Jews. Not only did Cyrus free the Jews, he urged them to return to Jerusalem and rebuild the temple. He even provided the necessary construction finances.

The Jewish prophet Jeremiah had foreseen these actions more than a century before Cyrus became the khan (king), as reported by the prophet Isaiah. His generosity led Jewish leaders to call him “meshiach” [Messiah].

It is possible that his sympathy for the monotheistic Jews was inspired by Zarathustra, a Persian prophet and priest for Ahuramazda — the god the Persians believed created and ruled the universe.

He showed a similar accommodation when he conquered Egypt. He supported the worship of traditional Egyptian deities and worshiped with the conquered people of the Nile.

Llewellyn-Jones follows the exploits of Cyrus the Great, who expanded the empire and set a standard for treating conquered peoples with respect. His pattern of conquest made it easier for him to integrate the newly-acquired territories. It also added to his travel agenda since Cyrus and his successors moved the center of government from place to place in order to better govern the huge empire.

The book is divided into sections. The first and third are “Establishing Empire” and “High Empire” and explain in great detail the Persian Empire’s workings under Cyrus, Cambyses II, Darius the Great and Xerxes. The second section, “Being Persian,” details ancient Persia’s daily life, largely refuting Herodotus’s opinions.

If you have read the book of Esther in the Bible’s Old Testament, you will have been exposed to ancient Persian culture during the reign of Xerxes. Esther was a wife of Xerxes, also called “Ahasuerus.”

Llewellyn-Jones is a wonderful storyteller, and it is easy to become involved in the royal household’s splendor and the empire’s day-to-day workings, outside of the royal family. Reading this book is sometimes akin to reading a book of adventure tales.

As you read Llewellyn-Jones’s description of evidence refuting Herodotus, the author brings you to a virtual gallery of the trappings of civilization in the 500s and 400s BCE. Those of you who read the Bible will also have a better perspective on some of these customs.

The stories of family relationships and the intricate intrigues at court involving members of the khan’s harem sometimes resemble those seen on American daytime television dramas (or erstwhile prime time show “Dallas”). The elaborate engineering that facilitated this traveling kingdom as it moved about the empire was a rival to that of Rome.

Your life will be enriched by reading “Persians.”

— Michael L. Ramsey is the Roanoke Public Library Foundation president emeritus.

