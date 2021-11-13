Book review: Superb scholarship on display in author James Horn's 'A Brave and Cunning Prince'

“A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America.” James Horn. Basic Books. 320 pages. $30.

It seems we are daily discovering that the history of Virginia we were taught for centuries is much more complex than presented by teachers and story tellers.

One Virginia story teller has delivered a detailed history of Virginia’s founding and early growth, which examines the socio-political interaction of indigenous peoples and English settlers. James Horn’s new book, “A Brave and Cunning Prince,” joins his two other histories, “A Land As God Made It” and “1619” in revealing the reality of the founding of Jamestown and the growth of English America.

The central character in this tale of early Virginia is Opechancanough, a brother of Chief Powhatan and a major player in the bellicose politics of the principal — and first permanent — English colony in North America.

Opechancanough was lured onto a Spanish ship when he was a youngster and taken to Spain, where he was treated as a foreign dignitary. He became a member of the Spanish court and returned to the Caribbean with the conquistadors who were moving through the islands and eventually capturing what is now Mexico, Florida and South Carolina.