Book review: Superb scholarship on display in author James Horn's 'A Brave and Cunning Prince'
BOOK REVIEW

Book review: Superb scholarship on display in author James Horn's 'A Brave and Cunning Prince'

“A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America.” James Horn. Basic Books. 320 pages. $30.

It seems we are daily discovering that the history of Virginia we were taught for centuries is much more complex than presented by teachers and story tellers.

One Virginia story teller has delivered a detailed history of Virginia’s founding and early growth, which examines the socio-political interaction of indigenous peoples and English settlers. James Horn’s new book, “A Brave and Cunning Prince,” joins his two other histories, “A Land As God Made It” and “1619” in revealing the reality of the founding of Jamestown and the growth of English America.

The central character in this tale of early Virginia is Opechancanough, a brother of Chief Powhatan and a major player in the bellicose politics of the principal — and first permanent — English colony in North America.

Opechancanough was lured onto a Spanish ship when he was a youngster and taken to Spain, where he was treated as a foreign dignitary. He became a member of the Spanish court and returned to the Caribbean with the conquistadors who were moving through the islands and eventually capturing what is now Mexico, Florida and South Carolina.

Opechancanough convinced the Spanish sailors to return him to his family in the Chesapeake Bay. They did, and after they had landed, he had them massacred — all but one who was left to spread the story and deter further forays into the Bay.

Chief Opechancanough’s experiences in Europe and in the conquest of Mexican territory gave the Powhatan confederacy a tremendous advantage as English settlers arrived.

The English assumed the native nations to be simple-minded and unsophisticated, therefore easy to conquer. But a sophisticated, European-educated leader of the Powhatan confederacy was not easily duped.

The wars that marked the early years of English settlements in and around Jamestown sometimes caused the English to want to give up, but the arrival of more of their countrymen and the increasing presence of strong leadership and firearms helped the English to prevail.

Horn’s story rivals any narrative — fact or fiction — and provides ample suspense and action to entertain the reader. His examination of Opechancanough’s lineage gives him an opportunity to display his superb scholarship and debunk earlier work which mistook Chief Powhatan’s younger brother for his father.

“A Brave and Cunning Prince” joins the aforementioned previous Horn works in providing a complete and intriguing look at the early years of Virginia by questioning previous assumptions of other historians and providing highly detailed and well-researched accounts of these seminal events.

