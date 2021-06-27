Book review: "The End of October" a mere thriller, a warning, or a balm?

The plot is simple. A novel virus comes to the attention of the main character, a lead scientist at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), an institution we have become all too familiar on the nightly news. Harry Parson travels to where the first cases are reported leads him to face denials and obstructionism from Indonesian officials. He struggles to bring the necessary resources to bear, only to have initial quarantines fail (as any reader would predict, otherwise the story would end there). While Harry moves on to confront the spreading pandemic elsewhere internationally, back in the United States, his family confronts societal breakdown and other CDC staff must deal with political leaders unable or unwilling to take necessary steps. A depressing thought is that the author supposedly has said he only followed the logical expectations of both the possibility of future pandemics and the reactions of our political leaders.