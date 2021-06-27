 Skip to main content
Book review: "The End of October" a mere thriller, a warning, or a balm?
Book review: "The End of October" a mere thriller, a warning, or a balm?

Reviewed by Olin Anderson, retired geneticist, novelist and Vietnam veteran. A book title and topic that matches the season and state of the United States.

With the first hint of fall colors and disturbing trends in the reported cases of COVID-19, a reflection on Lawrence Wright’s novel “The End of October” seems apropos.

The plot is simple. A novel virus comes to the attention of the main character, a lead scientist at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), an institution we have become all too familiar on the nightly news. Harry Parson travels to where the first cases are reported leads him to face denials and obstructionism from Indonesian officials. He struggles to bring the necessary resources to bear, only to have initial quarantines fail (as any reader would predict, otherwise the story would end there). While Harry moves on to confront the spreading pandemic elsewhere internationally, back in the United States, his family confronts societal breakdown and other CDC staff must deal with political leaders unable or unwilling to take necessary steps. A depressing thought is that the author supposedly has said he only followed the logical expectations of both the possibility of future pandemics and the reactions of our political leaders.

The author does an admirable job in giving the reader a basic primer in virus epidemiology. At times, the discourse slows the story progression, but not excessively, and at this time in the United States, a little more knowledge of what we face now and in the future is difficult to criticize.

The book’s plot could come from a generic template for a disaster thriller. Plot threads are predictable and a trifle manipulative. No one should be surprised if a movie or television series appears after the current epidemic wanes. Similarly, with the character set, cliches abound: the noble, brave scientist, the craven politicians, the helpless victims, and the sinister villain.

Having given those critiques, the story is still entertaining, which makes one wonder why? Presumably, there is the prescient aspects since publication came before COVID-19 awareness.

In addition, a suspicion exists that the story is like successful novels where characters’ lives are a mess. ‘At least my life if not that bad.’ In this case, ‘Well, COVID-19 is terrible, but look what happens in this book!’

The authors of “The End of October” and other recent entries in this genre lean too heavily on conspiracies. Dan Brown’s “Inferno” is another best-selling example. The authors’ rationales are not hard to fathom. Readers likely respond more favorably if the causation can be directly confronted: a mad geneticist, a secret cabal plotting to take over the world, extreme environmentalists saving humanity or the Earth by extreme measures. Humans prefer believing in salvation by plausible human intervention. Less palatable is Nature as the villain over which we have less or no control.

Let us for the moment anthropomorphize a disease virus. Its purpose is to replicate itself, with death of the victims not a priority. At low population densities, too quickly killing is a strong negative—there is less time to infect. However, as the human population increases and international travel becomes more available, lethal viruses have more opportunities to spread.

Unfortunately, an inconvenient truth is that there is no reason to assume a deadly pandemic arising on its own might be less deadly than an engineered bioweapon. A more realistic naturally arising pandemic is central to another novel (available only on Amazon Kindle) currently flying under major reviewers’ radar. “DRYP: The Final Pandemic,” by author R.A. Scheuring, posits a scientifically accurate reality where no Hollywood hero rides to our rescue.

The novel is an entertaining thriller with dollops of science. It is also a warning of what might happen when the inevitable more serious pandemic appears and societies have neither the preparations in place nor have the appropriate leaders.

 

