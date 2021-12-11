Book review: 'The Generation Myth' addresses societal changes over time

“The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think.” Bobby Duffy. 272 pages. $30. Basic Books.
“We are teetering on the brink of a generational war … older generations have stolen younger generations’ future … the young are killing traditions that older generations hold dear … this, at least, in the endlessly repeated story. But is it true?”
So begins Bobby Duffy’s examination of the idea that artificial labels — The Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Millennials, etc. — describe social differences among different generations. In other words, my Baby Boomer life was vastly different from that of my Greatest Generation father’s life.
Duffy examines these commonly accepted stories that shape our expectations based on when we were born. He uses an extensive bibliography to show how the generational dynamic actually functions.
Change is inevitable. As I read this book, I was reminded of my own family’s inter-generational changes. My great grandmother was a post-Civil War baby boomer who lived like a proper Victorian.
My paternal grandfather and his father-in-law built houses, but my grandfather lived on a farm. He leased his arable land to neighboring farmers, but he kept some land so he could plow with his horses (keeping in touch with a previous generation). One of my uncles convinced my grandfather to buy a tractor (catching up to his generation), and looking forward, my father and his brothers were expected to have some training beyond high school.
One aspect of the book’s conclusion is to introduce existing efforts to look toward a “longer perspective” when establishing public policy. All of the research and the many helpful charts in the book lead us to abandon “generational thinking” in favor of seeking a longer-term perspective when setting policy.
The importance of this book is that it explodes mythical divisions between generations that are designed to benefit commercial culture and economic and political systems, and to polarize communities.
Michael L. Ramsey is president emeritus of the Roanoke Public Library Foundation.