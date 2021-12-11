Book review: 'The Generation Myth' addresses societal changes over time

“The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think.” Bobby Duffy. 272 pages. $30. Basic Books.

“We are teetering on the brink of a generational war … older generations have stolen younger generations’ future … the young are killing traditions that older generations hold dear … this, at least, in the endlessly repeated story. But is it true?”

So begins Bobby Duffy’s examination of the idea that artificial labels — The Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Millennials, etc. — describe social differences among different generations. In other words, my Baby Boomer life was vastly different from that of my Greatest Generation father’s life.

Duffy examines these commonly accepted stories that shape our expectations based on when we were born. He uses an extensive bibliography to show how the generational dynamic actually functions.

Change is inevitable. As I read this book, I was reminded of my own family’s inter-generational changes. My great grandmother was a post-Civil War baby boomer who lived like a proper Victorian.