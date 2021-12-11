 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: 'The Generation Myth' addresses societal changes over time
0 comments
BOOK REVIEW

Book review: 'The Generation Myth' addresses societal changes over time

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think.” Bobby Duffy. 272 pages. $30. Basic Books.

“We are teetering on the brink of a generational war … older generations have stolen younger generations’ future … the young are killing traditions that older generations hold dear … this, at least, in the endlessly repeated story. But is it true?”

So begins Bobby Duffy’s examination of the idea that artificial labels — The Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Millennials, etc. — describe social differences among different generations. In other words, my Baby Boomer life was vastly different from that of my Greatest Generation father’s life.

Duffy examines these commonly accepted stories that shape our expectations based on when we were born. He uses an extensive bibliography to show how the generational dynamic actually functions.

Change is inevitable. As I read this book, I was reminded of my own family’s inter-generational changes. My great grandmother was a post-Civil War baby boomer who lived like a proper Victorian.

My paternal grandfather and his father-in-law built houses, but my grandfather lived on a farm. He leased his arable land to neighboring farmers, but he kept some land so he could plow with his horses (keeping in touch with a previous generation). One of my uncles convinced my grandfather to buy a tractor (catching up to his generation), and looking forward, my father and his brothers were expected to have some training beyond high school.

One aspect of the book’s conclusion is to introduce existing efforts to look toward a “longer perspective” when establishing public policy. All of the research and the many helpful charts in the book lead us to abandon “generational thinking” in favor of seeking a longer-term perspective when setting policy.

The importance of this book is that it explodes mythical divisions between generations that are designed to benefit commercial culture and economic and political systems, and to polarize communities.

Michael L. Ramsey is president emeritus of the Roanoke Public Library Foundation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
10 books we love
Books

10 books we love

Star Tribune's our top critics share their favorite books of the year: ____ "Diary of a Young Naturalist" By Dara McAnulty. (Milkweed Editions, $25.) Dara McAnulty was 14 when he wrote this wonderful memoir, and his knowledge at such a young age is astounding — not just of the natural world, but of literature, Irish history and legends, music and politics. The book follows a year in his life ...

What We’re Reading: Help, I’m lost in a maze of books about books
Books

What We’re Reading: Help, I’m lost in a maze of books about books

I’ve been reading new books about books. Even a few books about books about books. Frankly, it got out of hand, got away from me — became a whole thing, as the kids say. Like trying every pizza within a single ZIP code, or watching every episode of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” in eight days. When I got a PlayStation 20 years ago I played through the night, until the morning glowed ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel" by Mitch Albom (Harper) Last ...

Brian Cuban on his famous name and Pittsburgh-set novel 'The Ambulance Chaser'
Books

Brian Cuban on his famous name and Pittsburgh-set novel 'The Ambulance Chaser'

PITTSBURGH — A morbid dream planted the seed for what would become Brian Cuban's debut novel. The 60-year-old Dallas resident and Mt. Lebanon native — who, yes, is the brother of billionaire Mark Cuban — was having a recurring dream about throwing dead bodies onto a bonfire at the site of an old general store in his hometown. He would wake up "scared s***less" and wondering when the police ...

Review: 'Somebody Loves You,' by Mona Arshi
Books

Review: 'Somebody Loves You,' by Mona Arshi

Sad yet wryly funny, poet Mona Arshi's debut novel vividly depicts the troubled coming-of-age of a British Indian girl. "Somebody Loves You" by: Mona Arshi; And Other Stories (176 pages, $16.95) ——— Deliberately based in Sheffield, England — away from the typical publishing centers of London and Oxford — the publishing company And Other Stories aims "to push people's reading limits and help ...

6 books to add to your reading list for December
Books

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you're reading this: Congratulations! You've made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022. Our most anticipated December releases include a professor's memoir about his tumultuous relationship with his late father, ...

Books

Tamara Lush serves up a caffeinated cozy in ‘Cold Brew Corpse’

When we think of yoga, most of us think of serenity and relaxation. On Devil’s Beach, yoga just might get you murdered. Devil’s Beach, a fictional barrier island off Florida’s west coast, is the setting of "Cold Brew Corpse," the new mystery by Tara Lush and the second in her Coffee Lover’s series, after "Grounds for Murder." Lush, whose real name is Tamara Lush, is a former Tampa Bay Times ...

Nikole Hannah-Jones dives into the origins and language of 'The 1619 Project'
Books

Nikole Hannah-Jones dives into the origins and language of 'The 1619 Project'

LOS ANGELES — When Nikole Hannah-Jones' "The 1619 Project: The New Origin Story" was greenlighted, she didn't want to mince words in her sweeping and eye-opening exploration of slavery and its legacy in America today. The New York Times Magazine investigative journalist and her collaborators created a style guide to ensure they would be mindful of the language used: Human beings would be ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert