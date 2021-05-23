 Skip to main content
Book review: "The Jackal" by J.R. Ward
Book review: "The Jackal" by J.R. Ward

“The Jackal” is the first novel in a new spin off series, “Black Dagger Brotherhood: Prison Camp,” from New York Times Bestselling author J.R. Ward. Fans of Ward’s Black Dagger Brotherhood series will delight in learning more about familiar characters while being introduced to new faces.

Nyx is a vampire living outside Caldwell, NY, who believes that her sister Janelle was wrongly convicted of a crime she did not commit. She has been looking for clues about Janelle’s whereabouts in a secret underground prison camp for half a century, when a car accident leads to its location. Now she will stop at nothing to find Janelle and help her escape even if that means going against her grandfather’s wishes and endangering her life.

The Jackal, or “Jack” as Nyx eventually calls him, has been imprisoned for over a century and has little hope of ever seeing the outside world again. He has spent time strategically building alliances and creating secret hiding spaces to maintain his sanity. All of this is jeopardized when Nyx literally comes stumbling into his world. Jack’s background story is beautifully woven into the current narrative as each chapter of his story gives readers a glimpse at who he really is and what led to his imprisonment.

Nyx has no idea how dangerous the world of the underground prison really is. It is a place where no one is safe and the guards abuse their powers. Jack wants nothing more than to rid himself of Nyx and go back to what life he has made for himself. He knows that nothing but death waits for her in that dark and scary world, but the only way that Nyx is leaving is with her sister in hand, so he agrees to help her locate Janelle. Jack rounds up his band of friends to help Nyx navigate her way through the Hive, a place where all the inmates gather, under the noses of the ever-suspicious guards. As Nyx and Jack begin their wild journey they become increasingly close and a bond starts to bloom out of anguish and desperation. Then the world comes crashing down around them figuratively and literally because nothing is as seems and those thought to be dead are not.

J.R. Ward does not let her regular reader’s down with “The Jackal”; it is very reminiscent of her other novels, but with fresh characters and new environments. It is easy to forget that you are reading a novel about vampires, because Ward creates a world that is very believable and emphasizes the humanity aspects of the characters. The heart of this novel is love: love between family and love between two people who know that when morning comes they have no hope of a future together. Ward does spend a lot of time building the relationship between Nyx and Jack only to end the book very quickly. The last chapter of the book seemed very rushed. The novel is full of twists and turns that keeps the reader engaged the entire way through and eager for the next book in the series.

 

