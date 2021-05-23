Book review: "The Jackal" by J.R. Ward

“The Jackal” is the first novel in a new spin off series, “Black Dagger Brotherhood: Prison Camp,” from New York Times Bestselling author J.R. Ward. Fans of Ward’s Black Dagger Brotherhood series will delight in learning more about familiar characters while being introduced to new faces.

Nyx is a vampire living outside Caldwell, NY, who believes that her sister Janelle was wrongly convicted of a crime she did not commit. She has been looking for clues about Janelle’s whereabouts in a secret underground prison camp for half a century, when a car accident leads to its location. Now she will stop at nothing to find Janelle and help her escape even if that means going against her grandfather’s wishes and endangering her life.

The Jackal, or “Jack” as Nyx eventually calls him, has been imprisoned for over a century and has little hope of ever seeing the outside world again. He has spent time strategically building alliances and creating secret hiding spaces to maintain his sanity. All of this is jeopardized when Nyx literally comes stumbling into his world. Jack’s background story is beautifully woven into the current narrative as each chapter of his story gives readers a glimpse at who he really is and what led to his imprisonment.