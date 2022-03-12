 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Book review: Tracking Washington's routes reveals presidential character

“Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” by Nathaniel Philbrick. Viking (Penguin Random House). 374 pages. $30.

Washington slept here … and here … and here … and here …

George Washington faced a daunting agenda following his election to the post of President of the United States. An item of high priority for the new president was to visit the states where the Constitution of the United States of America had been ratified.

Nantucket resident, writer and sailor Nathaniel Philbrick decided to follow Washington’s routes on three trips where the new country’s first president sought insight into the political leanings of localities in America. Philbrick was inspired by another Nantucket writer, John Steinbeck, who took his dog, Charlie, on a cross-country trip to discover America and wrote “Travels with Charlie.”

Philbrick took his wife, Melissa, and their Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever, Dora, along with notes and books and the spirit of George Washington, hence the title (which is catchier than “Travels With Melissa and Dora”).

Washington’s first long political trek was from Mount Vernon, his home on the Potomac, to New York to be sworn in as president of the United States of America. The journey took longer than planned because every town wanted to fete the hero of the late war with Britain, the leader of the committee that created the Constitution, and the country’s first president.

The second (and longer) trek covered the New England states, except Rhode Island, which had not yet ratified the Constitution. (He sailed to Rhode Island to visit after ratification.)

Nathaniel and Melissa also sailed to Rhode Island, where Nathaniel’s family connection to Brown University help to add color to the presidential visit.

A second, shorter, first-term trip to Long Island allowed Washington to visit members of his wartime spy ring and express his gratitude for their help in winning the war.

During his second term in office, Washington visited the southern states where there was a significant anti-federal attitude. His goal in all these travels was two-fold: put a face on the new federal government and find a common ground for discussions about building a new country populated by people of different backgrounds and diverse economic interests.

Washington’s three excursions, simpler versions of a Grand Tour, reflected the federal republican principles of a new American government, and helped symbolize the fact that Washington was not a king; he was the elected executive officer of a government in which the citizenry were sovereign.

Philbrick takes on as realistic a trek as is possible more than 230 years after the fact. He reminds us that Washington often slept in places that few would compare favorably with today’s accommodations. Some are still standing. Some are just a memory.

From Kittery, Maine, to Savannah, Georgia, we follow Washington as he “works the room” to find a path towards some semblance of a national consensus. During his travels, Washington was able to present his vision of a national government in a way that brought some anti-Federalists to a point of compromise. His own ideas also changed as he traveled.

Philbrick presents an excellent story replete with details about Washington’s travels, and he compares those with the details of today’s traveler. The prose entertains and compels the reader to forge on just as Washington did aboard his favorite steed, Prescott.

In South Carolina, Washington rode Prescott on the firm sand of Long Bay — what is now called Myrtle Beach — for early morning exercise. With Dora at his side, Philbrick imagines that the President’s favorite greyhound, Cornwallis, was running along, flushing the birds that rested on the beach.

Philbrick’s skills as a writer and historian make this story entertaining as we fantasize about Washington’s efforts to set standards for a new nation with a new government. The book is a refreshing story about the man whose leadership won a war and fashioned a constitution, then set off to knit together 13 disparate societies into a federal republic.

In addition to finding some of the roads on which Washington traveled and places where he slept and ate and socialized, Philbrick found ancestors of the people Washington had met on his travels. As he followed in Washington’s footsteps, he also found new dimensions to the father of our country.

Michael L. Ramsey is president emeritus of the Roanoke Public Library Foundation.

