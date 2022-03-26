 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Book review: User-friendly book reveals animal societies

“The Social Lives of Animals” by Ashley Ward. Basic Books. 384 pages. $30.

“We must hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

Benjamin Franklin at the signing of the Declaration of Independence

We humans like to hang together. We attribute our species’ superiority in the animal kingdom to our natural tendency to socialize. Some of us consider our sociability as a uniquely human trait. In his new book, “The Social Lives of Animals,” Ashley Ward shows how all creatures, from the lowly krill to the lofty human, gather together to survive.

The book begins with the treacherous search for Antarctic krill, the preferred food of whales in the southern hemisphere. Sailing from Tasmania to Antarctica, where scientists research krill, Ward conveys the sense of horror that often accompanies such a voyage, a voyage that may include waves that could topple any ship and winds that often reach 100 miles per hour.

At the krill research station, we learn that many animals feed on these crustaceans, though the krill have many ways to discourage those higher on the food chain. Banding together causes sensory overload among most predators, but not the whales, who function like vacuum cleaners as they ingest the shrimpy critters in large quantities.

Being eaten by a whale actually helps perpetuate the krill as its essence emerges from the whale’s digestive system, and the cycle continues.

Moving on to an insect more commonly recognized by most readers, bees are highly socialized animals. We see them in a swarm or in the hive working in close order drill as they gather nectar. There are many bee species with differing societal structures, and while we remember them as a huge group, many bee activities are individual efforts.

One aspect of the bee world is the desire to protect the group, and bees will isolate themselves from the colony if they realize they are carrying a parasite. They will abandon the group to save the group. Vive la compaignie!

On to a larger animal that depends on group living — the lion. On a sunny day in the highlands of Kenya, you might find a pride of lions enjoying the sun while watching for an opportunity to find dinner. The adult females hunt while the male lions supervise. The cubs play at games that are preparing them for adulthood.

It seems to be an ideal society. But the dominant male is here because he killed an older and weaker male who could no longer defend his turf. The cubs will inherit that role, and they will leave their pride to build one of their own, if they survive to maturity.

When he was younger, the dominant male of this pride killed an older lion, and then a nursing female caught his attention. He killed her cubs because while she was nursing, she could not conceive new cubs. In order to build his own domain, he needed to remove his defeated predecessor’s issue.

Ward’s book is so engaging that it is difficult to stop reading long enough to savor a cup of tea — or to digest the idea that we humans are not the only animals who build complicated societies with their own rules and customs designed to perpetuate the species.

Ward is a professor and director of the Animal Behavior Lab at the University of Sydney, Australia. His stories of the animal societies he has observed in their native habitats reveal commonalities which may surprise the reader: bees communicating with pheromones; whales using clicks and whistles; a group of sperm whales adopting an abandoned dolphin; and a female lion adopting a days-old offspring of the lion’s recent dinner.

One of the values of Ward’s work is that he makes science more approachable. Just as Neil deGrasse Tyson has made the cosmos understandable, Ward has made us appreciate the complexity of our home planet and all of its varied societies.

Michael L. Ramsey is president emeritus of the Roanoke Public Library Foundation.

President Emeritus, Roanoke Public Library Foundation

