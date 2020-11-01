Books & Talks Calendar (Nov. 1-Nov. 8)

Archaeology Behind-the-Scenes Tours of Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest

Join Poplar Forest’s archaeologists for a 90-minute walking tour focused on the latest archaeological dig sites and discoveries on the plantation. Reservations encouraged. Sunday and Saturday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. $20 advance; $25 at door. 434-523-8120.

“The Race 2020”

An interactive live-streamed workshop theatre performance that combines spectacle and collaborative conversation to investigate the state of our democracy. Sunday, 2 p.m. and Monday, 7 p.m. Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts. Free; registration required. performingarts@vt.edu.

14th Annual HIGHER Ground Women’s Leadership Conference

Explore how to break free of leadership models that undervalue women in this virtual conference offered by Virginia Commonwealth University. To register, visit https://gehli.vcu.edu/conference. Friday, 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Online via VCU. $74. 804-827-1169.

Javaad Alipoor: The Believers Are But Brothers