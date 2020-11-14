Books & Talks Calendar (Nov. 15-22)

Buying Electronics

Learn about Consumer Reports and other resources ahead of your holiday shopping. Register online to receive Zoom link. Wednesday, 2 to 3 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Library. Free. roanokecountyva.gov.

Ripple Effect Leadercast Women’s Conference

The leadership conference, which can be attended in person or virtually, is hosted by the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit https://s-rcchamber.org. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. Prices vary. info@s-rcchamber.org.

Book Launch: “Echoes From Catawba Volume Three”

Ted Carroll will discuss his new book of stories about Catawba’s cultural heritage and history. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem. Free. 389-6760.

In the Moment: Creative Practices for Meditation

In this Zoom workshop, participants will engage in a variety of creative practices such as imagery visualizations, works of art engagement, and drawing as a meditative medium. Saturday, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. SOLD OUT. 354-6282.