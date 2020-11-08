Books & Talks Calendar (Nov. 8-15)

“Burn the Box” Recital and Q&A

Bassoonist and composer Clifton Joseph Guidry III joins Virginia Tech in November for a residency that includes two lectures and a solo recital. “Burn the Box” is a pre-recorded streamed recital that will be followed by a live Q&A with Guidry. Monday, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts. Free. performingarts@vt.edu.

“Starting Over: The Future of American Democracy”

Political analysts A.B. Stoddard and Chris Stirewalt will speak and take questions via Zoom as part of Roanoke College’s Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker program. Registration required. Monday, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.

“Memoir, Themes and Structure” Workshop Cathryn Hankla of Hollins University will lead this virtual workshop. Admission cost includes a copy of Hankla’s memoir “Lost Places.” Registration required at https://bit.ly/3k2Wdjd. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Book No Further. $45. 206-2505.