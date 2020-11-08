Books & Talks Calendar (Nov. 8-15)

“Burn the Box” Recital and Q&A
Bassoonist and composer Clifton Joseph Guidry III joins Virginia Tech in November for a residency that includes two lectures and a solo recital. “Burn the Box” is a pre-recorded streamed recital that will be followed by a live Q&A with Guidry. Monday, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts. Free. performingarts@vt.edu.
“Starting Over: The Future of American Democracy”
Political analysts A.B. Stoddard and Chris Stirewalt will speak and take questions via Zoom as part of Roanoke College’s Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker program. Registration required. Monday, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.
“Memoir, Themes and Structure” Workshop Cathryn Hankla of Hollins University will lead this virtual workshop. Admission cost includes a copy of Hankla’s memoir “Lost Places.” Registration required at https://bit.ly/3k2Wdjd. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Book No Further. $45. 206-2505.
“Little Women” Book Discussion Read and discuss the classic that follows the March sisters as they grow up, grow closer and tackle life’s struggles. Registration required. A Zoom link will be sent to participants the day of the event. Tuesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Library. Free. materials@roanokecountyva.gov.
“Totero, Tolera, Tutelo, Yesah: Native Peoples of the Roanoke Valley, 1671-75”
On Zoom, Barbara Bowser will discuss how these native peoples dealt with the arrival of the area’s first Europeans. Registration required. Wednesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Library. Free. roanokecountyva.gov.
Roanoke Business Owners: Navigating the New Journey
Join UBS Financial Services for an exclusive virtual event for local business owners as experts address the opportunities and challenges local business owners and entrepreneurs are now facing. Wednesday, 4 to 5 p.m. Online via UBS Financial Services. Free. hhammel@planitagency.com.
Medicare Decisions Made Easy Medicare educational workshop to learn about your options. Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m. Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg. Free. 529-1308.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!