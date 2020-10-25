 Skip to main content
Books & Talks Calendar (Oct. 25-Nov. 2)
“America’s Original Opioid Crisis: Civil War Veterans and Opiate Addiction”

An online lecture presented by Penn State’s Jonathan Jones. Advance registration required. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Online via Virginia Center for Civil War Studies at Virginia Tech. Free. https://go.evvnt.com/695650-0.

Virtual Workshop: Poetry Revision

Cathryn Hankla of Hollins University will lead a virtual workshop on revising your poetry to submit for publication. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2FApGCi. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Book No Further in Roanoke. $40. 206-2505.

“The Race 2020”

An interactive live-streamed workshop theatre performance that combines spectacle and collaborative conversation to investigate the state of our democracy. Friday and Nov. 2, 7 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 1, 2 p.m. Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts. Free; registration required. performingarts@vt.edu.

