Cornershot: A father/daughter private book club

A father/daughter private book club
I can remember, even as a little girl, my father saying that he never read books.
“Don’t have the time,” he would add, while my mother would try to tell him about a great book she just finished. In his defense, five children, a demanding job, and cars, bikes and televisions constantly on the brink probably left him very little spare time.
When he was near 90, I took a chance and mailed him a book that I thought might resonate with his soul — Viktor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning.” I re-read this little book every year since I found it by luck 10 years prior, in a small bookstore’s clearance bin, marked and dog-eared (my favorite kind of book).
A few days later, when the telephone rang midday from my dad, I knew what I was facing on the other end of the line. “What were you thinking sending me a book? You know I don’t read books.” I pleaded with him to just read the first chapter. A few days later he called again. He had never been so touched by anyone’s words. Did I have any other books like this? Elie Wiesel’s “Night” immediately came to mind. And off it went.
We would talk and share our thoughts on these books and the others I would send him from time to time. You see, we had our own private book club. The members included a 90-year-old father who swore he didn’t read books, and a daughter desperately looking for one last connection to a father she adored.
— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville