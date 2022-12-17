 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: A father/daughter private book club

A father/daughter private book club

I can remember, even as a little girl, my father saying that he never read books.

“Don’t have the time,” he would add, while my mother would try to tell him about a great book she just finished. In his defense, five children, a demanding job, and cars, bikes and televisions constantly on the brink probably left him very little spare time.

When he was near 90, I took a chance and mailed him a book that I thought might resonate with his soul — Viktor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning.” I re-read this little book every year since I found it by luck 10 years prior, in a small bookstore’s clearance bin, marked and dog-eared (my favorite kind of book).

A few days later, when the telephone rang midday from my dad, I knew what I was facing on the other end of the line. “What were you thinking sending me a book? You know I don’t read books.” I pleaded with him to just read the first chapter. A few days later he called again. He had never been so touched by anyone’s words. Did I have any other books like this? Elie Wiesel’s “Night” immediately came to mind. And off it went.

People are also reading…

We would talk and share our thoughts on these books and the others I would send him from time to time. You see, we had our own private book club. The members included a 90-year-old father who swore he didn’t read books, and a daughter desperately looking for one last connection to a father she adored.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville

