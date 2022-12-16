 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'El Deafo' continues to gain notice

El_Deafo_Photo_010103 (copy)

Cece (right, voiced by Lexi Finigan) makes a new friend in Martha in “El Deafo,” Apple TV’s original series based on Cece Bell’s book by the same title.

 Courtesy Apple TV/Lighthouse Studios

In case you missed it, Montgomery County-based author CeCe Bell was in the running for another award earlier this month. On the weekend of Dec. 10-11, the Apple TV+ adaptation of her Newbery-winning book “El Deafo” competed in the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

“El Deafo” was nominated in the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category, going up against four other contenders. In addition to writing, Bell is one of several producers for the show. Although it did not win, the nomination itself had Bell's production sharing general airtime with PBS’s “Molly of Denali,” Nickelodeon’s “Nick News,” Disney Channel’s “High School Musical — The Musical” and the venerable “Sesame Street,” which now originates on HBO Max.

According to the website emmys.com, the new Children's & Family Awards mark the first standalone (as opposed to category) expansion of the Emmy competition since 1979.

The website goes on to say: “Children's & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that [the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences] awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years. … With more than 3,000 submissions, the competition is now the largest that NATAS oversees.”

“El Deafo” is Bell’s graphic-novel memoir about her childhood experience with hearing loss. Published in 2014, the book was a New York Times bestseller and won the Newbery Medal for children’s literature. 

The Emmys are just the latest feather in Bell's cap. 

In November, “El Deafo” took top honors in the Content for Change category in the BAFTA Children & Young People Awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. And in September, Bell flew to California to accept a Humanitas Prize, “given to writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced and meaningful way,” as described on Wikipedia. “El Deafo” won in the Children’s Teleplay category.

Bell has written and illustrated more than a dozen books for young readers. 

— The Roanoke Times

Review: 'Not the Camilla We Knew,' by Rachael Hanel

Review: 'Not the Camilla We Knew,' by Rachael Hanel

NONFICTION: A combination memoir and biography of Camilla Hall, the Minnesota minister's daughter who died in a police shootout. "Not the Camilla We Knew" by Rachael Hanel; University of Minnesota Press (240 pages, $17.95) ——— The Symbionese Liberation Army came together as a small band of self-described revolutionaries who, in service to their political agenda, did outsized things to gain ...

Review: 'The Presence of Absence,' by Simon Van Booy

Review: 'The Presence of Absence,' by Simon Van Booy

FICTION: Simon Van Booy uses a simple story about an author telling a story to explore the anything-but-simple process of telling a story. "The Presence of Absence" by Simon Van Booy; David R. Godine (184 pages, $24.95) ——— To call a writer prolific can be to damn them with faint praise, but Simon Van Booy is without a doubt prolific — prolific, though, in the positive sense of being marked by ...

Review: 'The Good Country: A History of the American Midwest 1800-1900,' by Jon K. Lauck

Review: 'The Good Country: A History of the American Midwest 1800-1900,' by Jon K. Lauck

NONFICTION: Jon K. Lauck argues that the history of the Midwest reveals an advanced democratic society and refutes stereotypes about the region's repressive culture. "The Good Country: A History of the American Midwest 1800-1900" by Jon K. Lauck; University of Oklahoma Press (350 pages, $26.95) ——— In the United States, Frederick Jackson Turner predicted, each geographical region "will find ...

Review: 'Strega,' by Johanne Lykke Holm, translated from the Swedish by Saskia Vogel

Review: 'Strega,' by Johanne Lykke Holm, translated from the Swedish by Saskia Vogel

FICTION: A transfixing tale about young women growing up in a patriarchal world. "Strega" by Johanne Lykke Holm, translated from the Swedish by Saskia Vogel; Riverhead (208 pages, $26) ——— Johanne Lykke Holm's transfixing novel "Strega," in Saskia Vogel's virtuosic English translation, is a thought-provoking fairy tale for our flawed patriarchal world, its freighted moral the haunting ...

Louise Penny paints a dark picture in ‘A World of Curiosities’

Louise Penny paints a dark picture in ‘A World of Curiosities’

"A World of Curiosities" by Louise Penny; Minotaur Books (398 pages, $29.99) ——— I’m always a little surprised to hear Louise Penny’s mysteries featuring Chief Inspector Armand Gamache referred to as “cozies.” Perhaps those readers are responding to the charming Quebec town of Three Pines that’s home to Gamache and his wife, Reine-Marie, a postcard-worthy hamlet with a population of quirky but ...

Review: 'The Magic Kingdom,' by Russell Banks

Review: 'The Magic Kingdom,' by Russell Banks

FICTION: An ambitious look at the promise of America through a tiny Florida Shaker community in the early 1900s. "The Magic Kingdom" by Russell Banks; Knopf (352 pages, $30) ——— Russell Banks' ambitious new novel, "The Magic Kingdom," uses an early 1900s Florida Shaker community to present profound, if often implausible, arguments about the ardor of adolescent innocence, the transience of ...

Poetry has a new editor — and now a new issue. It’s time to give a fresh look at this important Chicago magazine.

Poetry has a new editor — and now a new issue. It’s time to give a fresh look at this important Chicago magazine.

CHICAGO — The new editor of Poetry magazine, one of the city’s most important and influential publications, is Adrian Matejka, a great poet and a good guy. My colleague Darcel Rockett conducted a fine interview with Matejka shortly after he took the job earlier this year. He is the magazine’s first Black editor, hired in the footsteps of Michelle Boone, who in 2021 became the first woman and ...

8 brand-new paperbacks perfect for holiday gifts

8 brand-new paperbacks perfect for holiday gifts

Paperback Picks Need a holiday gift, or just something to read on a dark afternoon? Here's an assortment of new paperbacks, fiction and nonfiction, that should suit every taste. "Burning Boy: The Life and Work of Stephen Crane" by Paul Auster (Holt Paperbacks, $25). The short, remarkable life of the author of "The Red Badge of Courage" — he achieved international celebrity from his writing, ...

Review: 'Olav Audunsson: Crossroads' by Sigrid Undset, translated by Tiina Nunnally

Review: 'Olav Audunsson: Crossroads' by Sigrid Undset, translated by Tiina Nunnally

FICTION: In the third in the series, Olav Audunsson is tormented, miserable and grieving — until war begins. Olav Audunssøn: Crossroads By: Sigrid Undset, translated from the Norwegian by Tiina Nunnally. Publisher: University of Minnesota Press, 256 pages, $17.95. ——— Set in the early years of the 14th century, "Crossroads" is the third volume of Norwegian Nobel laureate Sigrid Undset's ...

