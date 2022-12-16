'El Deafo' continues to gain notice

In case you missed it, Montgomery County-based author CeCe Bell was in the running for another award earlier this month. On the weekend of Dec. 10-11, the Apple TV+ adaptation of her Newbery-winning book “El Deafo” competed in the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

“El Deafo” was nominated in the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category, going up against four other contenders. In addition to writing, Bell is one of several producers for the show. Although it did not win, the nomination itself had Bell's production sharing general airtime with PBS’s “Molly of Denali,” Nickelodeon’s “Nick News,” Disney Channel’s “High School Musical — The Musical” and the venerable “Sesame Street,” which now originates on HBO Max.

According to the website emmys.com, the new Children's & Family Awards mark the first standalone (as opposed to category) expansion of the Emmy competition since 1979.

The website goes on to say: “Children's & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that [the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences] awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years. … With more than 3,000 submissions, the competition is now the largest that NATAS oversees.”

“El Deafo” is Bell’s graphic-novel memoir about her childhood experience with hearing loss. Published in 2014, the book was a New York Times bestseller and won the Newbery Medal for children’s literature.

The Emmys are just the latest feather in Bell's cap.

In November, “El Deafo” took top honors in the Content for Change category in the BAFTA Children & Young People Awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. And in September, Bell flew to California to accept a Humanitas Prize, “given to writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced and meaningful way,” as described on Wikipedia. “El Deafo” won in the Children’s Teleplay category.

Bell has written and illustrated more than a dozen books for young readers.

