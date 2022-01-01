‘El Deafo’ powers its way to TV from the imagination of Montgomery County author Cece Bell

Cece the superhero soars from page to screen — her cape flowing, her hearing aids firmly attached to her long, bunny ears and her amazing, power-giving phonic ear strapped to her chest.

“El Deafo,” a three-episode animated series based on Cece Bell’s popular illustrated children’s book, premieres on Apple TV’s streaming service Jan. 7. The show adapts Bell’s story, which is a mostly autobiographical graphic novel about growing up deaf and going to school in 1970s-era Salem. The 2014 book earned a Newbery Honor, one of the top awards for children’s literature.

Bell, who lives in Montgomery County, is a co-writer and an executive producer for the TV series, which has been in the works for three years.

“It’s basically a re-telling of the book,” with a few details altered here and there, Bell said during a Zoom interview before Christmas. As one of three executive producers for the series, Bell had final say on the story and the look of the characters.

“It really needs to look like the book,” she said she told her collaborators.

“El Deafo” earned critical praise and became a hit with readers when it was published by Harry N. Abrams in 2014. The story, told in comic-book-style illustrated panels, featured a character named Cece, not surprisingly, who happens to be a cute bunny rabbit who loses her hearing and must wear a newfangled hearing aid dubbed the phonic ear. Cece, the bunny, imagines that the phonic ear — which is basically a box she wears that connects to her hearing aids — gives her super powers, so, she comes up with the moniker El Deafo.

Bell said that she created the character as a human-like rabbit because the long ears better show off the hearing aids and wires.

The story is about growing up, sleepovers, first loves and fitting in, and how hard all of that can be for a deaf child, even one with an active imagination like Cece.

The Apple TV series came about after Bell received a call from Will McRobb, a producer whose credits include the beloved 1990s Nickelodeon show “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” and the new Apple TV animated version of Louise Fitzhugh’s classic, “Harriet the Spy.”

Not long after the book came out, Bell and McRobb started working with Amazon Prime Video on a series, but the project fell through. About three years ago, McRobb contacted Bell again after moving to Apple TV. Tara Sorenson, who had been with Amazon before becoming the head of children’s programming at Apple, also believed in the concept of bringing “El Deafo” to television.

“I was already a fan of Will McRobb, a massive fan,” Bell said. “His son had read the book, and he recommended it to Will. He asked if I was interested [in a TV show], and I said, ’Sure, maybe!’”

The animation was handled by Lighthouse Studios based in Kilkenny, Ireland, led by Gilly Fogg, who serves as the series director.

The series’ creators visited Salem before the pandemic for a tour of some of the sites mentioned in the book — such as the old Academy Street Elementary School (now City Hall) and Brooks-Byrd Pharmacy.

Cece is voiced by newcomer Lexi Finigan, who is deaf and uses cochlear implants to hear, Bell said. A child who voices a younger version of the character is also deaf. (“I made extra sure the representation was done right,” Bell said.) Additional voices include those provided by Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “Best in Show” and dozens of other credits) and Pamela Adlon (“Better Things” on FX).

Bell, 51, narrates the series, having recorded her narration during a daylong session at her home using software supplied by the production team.

In fact, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell did most of her television work at home — looking at animation, making story edits, meeting via Zoom and handling other tasks. Because “El Deafo” is animated and did not require actors to perform on a set, cast and crew could work remotely. That turned out to be a boon for Bell, who describes herself as “such a homebody.”

Plus, meeting by teleconference — where everyone’s face is on the computer screen looking right at you — made it easier for her to catch what people were saying. Bell, who lost her hearing at age 4 after contracting meningitis, has long relied on reading people’s lips as one of her most effective methods for communication.

Even though she had much creative control over the series (“I did a lot of ‘redraws.’ I’d say, ‘The character should look like this.’”), she had to allow changes from her original story. For example, her book is filled with pop-culture references from the 1970s and earlier, from “The Waltons” to the Beatles to “Batman.” The rights to broadcast some of those songs or old TV shows were too much for the series budget.

“I had to let go of some of the fun stuff,” she said. “I had a really hard time with that in the beginning. A lot of stuff I love is not in the show. But once I realized the ‘El Deafo’ fantasy sequences [in the series] are far funnier than what I came up with in the book, I got it. It took a while to understand that this isn’t the book, it’s different.

“In the end, [the changes] make for a better experience for kids watching today,” who might not get the old pop culture references.

Still, most of the characters and the plot will be familiar to readers who love the book, she said.

The show features quite a bit of original music, including songs written and performed by Waxahatchee, Katie Crutchfield’s mostly one-person indie music project. The Alabama native wrote original songs for the series, which include the single, “Tomorrow,” and Bell’s personal favorite, “Trampoline Love Song.”

The series instrumental score was composed by Michael Andrews, a musician and writer who composed music for the cult-classic TV show “Freaks and Geeks” and for a slew of movies that include “Bridesmaids” and “Donnie Darko,” which produced an alt-rock hit in 2003 with his piano-fueled cover of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World.”

One unique facet of the TV series is the way it shows how hard it is for Cece to hear. Some sounds get muffled and jumbled, and other sounds are silenced. Bell said that the sound designers with E2, who have worked on many major movies that include “A Quiet Place” and “Disney’s Jungle Cruise,” were tasked with the counterintuitive job of making things sound bad at times.

“The audio had to be from my point of view,” Bell said. “Sometimes it’s silent when people look away, or it’s garbled. It might even be jarring. It was difficult having a deaf person explain what things sound like without knowing if it sounded correct. [The sound designers] would have to take their beautiful audio and make it sound like garbage.”

Bell, a mother of two who is married to well-known children’s author and illustrator Tom Angleberger, had shelved other projects while she worked on the “El Deafo” series. She is working on a new kids’ book now, and she has considered a sequel to “El Deafo,” which was one of the reasons why the Amazon Prime Video project fell through. Amazon wanted to retain rights to potential future works, she said.

She never expected “El Deafo” to become so huge, even inspiring a TV series, but because the story was her most personal, she was happy when it connected with readers, and now viewers.

“I knew when I was writing it that it was a project that came very naturally,” she said. “I suppose those are the ones that are the most successful.”