Enslavement through a child's eyes

You never know what pieces of history might be hiding right in your own neighborhood. But all it takes is one clue to mobilize the inner sleuth and launch an adventure of discovery.

Such were the beginnings for Betsy Biesenbach’s recent children’s book, “Say My Name: The Story of Amanda Jeffers, Roanoke 1864.” It’s a long-simmering project that has arrived at an auspicious time.

Biesenbach’s name will no doubt be familiar to Roanoke Times readers for her many years of columns about the newspaper’s Good Neighbors Fund, along with Cornershots and other articles. She began freelancing for the Times and other publications in 1984. Via email, she wrote that she has “lots of ‘Star Trek’ fan fiction on my hard drive and shoved in drawers, and plans for a ‘retirement novel,’ but this is actually my third self-published book."

Her first book was a collection of essays. The second was a collection of her Good Neighbors profiles, proceeds from which benefit Roanoke Area Ministries, just as the fund does. “Say My Name” has an entirely different backstory.

About a decade ago, Biesenbach said, she noticed an unusual structure along the Roanoke River, on property once owned by the prominent Persinger family. Her research on this discovery led her to maps and information about a large-scale commercial mill that operated in the area in the early 1800s.

“I knew that the Persingers were slaveholders, and that this [mill] project had to have involved the labor of enslaved people,” she explained. “I'd been thinking about how Roanoke — unlike Richmond, Alexandria and Lynchburg — was founded after the Civil War and has no great public works or monuments built by enslaved people that we can remember them by. Instead, they contributed their labor to farming and engineering projects … that allowed the local landowners to prosper, but which mostly haven't survived. I was wishing that there was some way we could know the names of these enslaved people so we could honor their work.”

Then she stumbled upon two 1866 Freedmen’s Bureau lists that included the names of a family of five, split between the three Persinger brothers. And she began to craft a story around the youngest child: Amanda.

What started as a commentary for the newspaper, and later a story for use in her church’s Sunday school classes, is now a children’s book for which she seeks a wider audience.

“As an amateur historian, I have long been angry about the misinformation and sometimes outright lies people have been told for generations about slavery,” Biesenbach said. “I felt it was incumbent upon me to use what I've learned to expose people, especially children, to the truth, especially now, when Americans seem to be heading for a reckoning with the fact that this damage done to all of us — enslaved people, their enslavers and the descendants of both — still has a pervasive effect on our society today.” 

“Say My Name” unfolds in seven chapters, each elucidating a different theme of Amanda’s world. The chapters weave together to create a concise reflection on the experience of enslavement, at once a wistful but stark telling, leavened by the innocence of a child’s point of view. 

To illustrate the book, Biesenbach connected with a friend from her church, Judy Nelson, who was willing to donate her work, and whose appealing folk-art style seemed accessible to children. In addition to Nelson’s charming drawings, the book includes a helpful collection of reference materials, including maps, photos, documents and sources. Biesenbach notes that her day job as a real estate title examiner helped her learn how to use historical records.

Biesenbach noted that while the writing part was easy, the production mechanics, such as typesetting and marketing, are another matter. But using the Kindle Direct Publishing platform enables customers to make a print-on-demand purchase, as opposed to the author investing in thousands of dollars’ worth of inventory.

For now, she has no readings or signings planned, but is “trotting it around to bookstores, other churches in the area, the library and book groups, and hoping it will eventually land in the hands of those who want it” — which she says is fine considering that “Say My Name” seems best suited for a local audience. 

“My biggest hope for it is that children who live in the Roanoke area will read it and recognize the places mentioned in it and understand that history is really stories about people who once walked where we walk today,” Biesenbach said. “I hope they will fall in love with the past, just as I did when I was young.” 

She even hopes that one day there can be a statue of Amanda at the Raleigh Court branch library — a life-size reminder of slavery's grim legacy. 

Excerpt from Chapter Seven: Names

Her Daddy picked her up and placed her back on top of the mule before swinging himself up behind her. She waited until the mule had toiled up the hill to the top of the ridge before she asked her Daddy the question that was on her mind. She asked him why [her brother] Washington had been so angry when the miller’s son didn’t use his name.

Her Daddy explained to her that when you have nothing else, the two things that are always left to you are your good word and your good name. No one could take either away from you, he said, whatever they might say about you, or whatever they called you. But not using your name or calling you by someone else’s name was like a slap in the face. It meant that who you were didn’t matter to the person in front of you.

To order a copy of “Say My Name: The Story of Amanda Jeffers, Roanoke 1864,” contact the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke: UURoanoke.org.

