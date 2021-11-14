Ex-Roanoke Times reporter returns to town, virtually, for Book & Author event

“The Organ Thieves” examines the intersection between racism and the medical industry in 1960s America.

“I’m always on the lookout for that story that has not been told yet, and I read about the first heart transplant in Richmond knowing absolutely nothing about it,” Jones said. “You might call it forgotten history, but at the time this subject was written about in the papers. As a reporter there’s often things that have been written about before, but if you take another look at it, there are a lot of missing pieces to the puzzle.”

Jones, who left Roanoke to work at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, still lives in the Richmond area. His three previous books, all of which focused on military issues, include “Boys of ‘67: From Vietnam to Iraq, the Extraordinary Story of a Few Good Men.” He first learned of the story that inspired “The Organ Thieves” while working at communications director of the Richmond Academy of Medicine, according to his website biography.

Julienne’s “The Campaign for Woman Suffrage in Virginia’’ deals with the staunch traditional values stood that stood in the way of would-be women voters. Chandler will discuss work including his Amazon Kindle best-selling legal thriller, “False Evidence,” the third installment of his Sam Johnstone series.