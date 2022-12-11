 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
VIRGINIA TECH AUTHOR

Former Tech professor's book aims to inspire career changers

  • 0

The approach of a new year is often a time of personal assessment. Even as we celebrate all the holiday season has to offer, we still look ahead to new possibilities.

Retired Virginia Tech management professor Stephen Skripak found such possibilities nearly 20 years ago, when he left the corporate world for academia. Now Skripak is sharing that experience through the publication of his new book, “From the Boardroom to the Classroom: Quitting Corporate for More Purpose.”

Early in his career, Skripak held executive-level the positions with Fortune 500 companies such as Capital One, Sara Lee and General Electric. Then, in the mid-2000s, he changed course and joined the faculty of Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business. During his 16 years there, he taught a variety of courses and also served as associate dean for graduate programs. In 2017, he won the university’s Sporn Award, and the William E. Wine Award in 2020.

People are also reading…

A press announcement about the book reads, in part: “’From the Boardroom to the Classroom’ takes you through the journey of someone who transitioned from a long career as an executive with major companies to one as a popular and sought-after college professor and administrator. ... Mainly through personal stories, the author guides readers through the many ups and downs of both the business and academic worlds, and the challenges and opportunities they present.”

Available on Amazon, a sample of Skripak’s book reveals a breezy first-person narrative organized into slightly more than a dozen descriptively titled chapters, plus a few appendices. Readers who have spent even a little time in the world of work will likely nod in rueful recognition at episodes such as a kerfuffle over a younger Skripak failing to three-hole-punch a report he was tasked with distributing to a handful of co-workers.

Along the way, Skripak came to realize that he had a strong desire to reach young people both in and beyond the classroom.

As he writes in his chapter titled “Letter to My Readers,” “My goal is for my journey to inspire at least one person to invest his or her time in making the student experience better, at any level of education, and others to pursue second, more satisfying careers, regardless of their ultimate destinations.”

- Christina Koomen

Mark your calendars

The Blacksburg branch of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library plans a book event for Stephen Skripak’s "From the Boardroom to the Classroom" on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. All are welcome! 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'A Song of Comfortable Chairs,' by Alexander McCall Smith

Review: 'A Song of Comfortable Chairs,' by Alexander McCall Smith

Books in brief "A Song of Comfortable Chairs" by Alexander McCall Smith; Pantheon (240 pages, $27) ——— That title could apply to virtually all of the 23 cozy, lyrical novels McCall Smith has written about Botswana's Precious Ramotswe, but it's particularly applicable to this one, in which the subject is frequently furnishings. Colleague Grace Makutsi's husband runs a furniture store that will ...

Poetry has a new editor — and now a new issue. It’s time to give a fresh look at this important Chicago magazine.

Poetry has a new editor — and now a new issue. It’s time to give a fresh look at this important Chicago magazine.

CHICAGO — The new editor of Poetry magazine, one of the city’s most important and influential publications, is Adrian Matejka, a great poet and a good guy. My colleague Darcel Rockett conducted a fine interview with Matejka shortly after he took the job earlier this year. He is the magazine’s first Black editor, hired in the footsteps of Michelle Boone, who in 2021 became the first woman and ...

Holiday books: Nonfiction

Holiday books: Nonfiction

“Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman,” edited by Alan Taylor. (Henry Holt, $32.) Clearly, Alan Rickman wrote these journals only for himself; the entries are terse, revealing little. (As the New York Times said, if Rickman had written “The Metamorphosis,” it would have been one line: “Woke as bug.”) Still, for fans of the late actor these entries are glimpses into his world, if not his ...

8 brand-new paperbacks perfect for holiday gifts

8 brand-new paperbacks perfect for holiday gifts

Paperback Picks Need a holiday gift, or just something to read on a dark afternoon? Here's an assortment of new paperbacks, fiction and nonfiction, that should suit every taste. "Burning Boy: The Life and Work of Stephen Crane" by Paul Auster (Holt Paperbacks, $25). The short, remarkable life of the author of "The Red Badge of Courage" — he achieved international celebrity from his writing, ...

Holiday books: Fiction

Holiday books: Fiction

“The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell. (Knopf, $28.) Following her award-winning “Hamnet,” O’Farrell once again delves into 16th-century history, on this occasion taking her reader into Renaissance Italy to tell the tale of a young duchess. Lucrezia is taken to a country villa by her husband, Alfonso, the ruler of Ferrara. As she sits down to dinner with him, it dawns on her that he ...

Review: 'Olav Audunsson: Crossroads' by Sigrid Undset, translated by Tiina Nunnally

Review: 'Olav Audunsson: Crossroads' by Sigrid Undset, translated by Tiina Nunnally

FICTION: In the third in the series, Olav Audunsson is tormented, miserable and grieving — until war begins. Olav Audunssøn: Crossroads By: Sigrid Undset, translated from the Norwegian by Tiina Nunnally. Publisher: University of Minnesota Press, 256 pages, $17.95. ——— Set in the early years of the 14th century, "Crossroads" is the third volume of Norwegian Nobel laureate Sigrid Undset's ...

Review: 'Terra Nova,' by Henriette Lazaridis

Review: 'Terra Nova,' by Henriette Lazaridis

FICTION: A photographer documents the struggle for women's suffrage, while her husband struggles to make it to the South Pole. "Terra Nova" by Henriette Lazaridis; Pegasus (304 pages, $25.95) ——— In early 20th century Britain, heroic women risked their lives to win voting rights, and men defied death by launching expeditions to the Antarctic. On the surface, these historic struggles don't ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. A World of Curiosities. Louise Penny. Minotaur 2. The Boys from Biloxi. ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Choice. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s 2. The Boys from Biloxi. John ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Trevor Noah gives 'special shout-out to Black women' as he bows out of 'The Daily Show'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert