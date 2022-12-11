Former Tech professor's book aims to inspire career changers

The approach of a new year is often a time of personal assessment. Even as we celebrate all the holiday season has to offer, we still look ahead to new possibilities.

Retired Virginia Tech management professor Stephen Skripak found such possibilities nearly 20 years ago, when he left the corporate world for academia. Now Skripak is sharing that experience through the publication of his new book, “From the Boardroom to the Classroom: Quitting Corporate for More Purpose.”

Early in his career, Skripak held executive-level the positions with Fortune 500 companies such as Capital One, Sara Lee and General Electric. Then, in the mid-2000s, he changed course and joined the faculty of Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business. During his 16 years there, he taught a variety of courses and also served as associate dean for graduate programs. In 2017, he won the university’s Sporn Award, and the William E. Wine Award in 2020.

A press announcement about the book reads, in part: “’From the Boardroom to the Classroom’ takes you through the journey of someone who transitioned from a long career as an executive with major companies to one as a popular and sought-after college professor and administrator. ... Mainly through personal stories, the author guides readers through the many ups and downs of both the business and academic worlds, and the challenges and opportunities they present.”

Available on Amazon, a sample of Skripak’s book reveals a breezy first-person narrative organized into slightly more than a dozen descriptively titled chapters, plus a few appendices. Readers who have spent even a little time in the world of work will likely nod in rueful recognition at episodes such as a kerfuffle over a younger Skripak failing to three-hole-punch a report he was tasked with distributing to a handful of co-workers.

Along the way, Skripak came to realize that he had a strong desire to reach young people both in and beyond the classroom.

As he writes in his chapter titled “Letter to My Readers,” “My goal is for my journey to inspire at least one person to invest his or her time in making the student experience better, at any level of education, and others to pursue second, more satisfying careers, regardless of their ultimate destinations.”

- Christina Koomen