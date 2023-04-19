The Meadowbrook Public Library is excited to host the Library of Virginia for an engaging event for all ages on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Marking its 200th anniversary, the Library of Virginia is celebrating with "LVA on the Go," visiting each region of Virginia with a series of events and programs. The Library of Virginia will bring expert help, genealogy assistance, children’s storytime and presentations to help community members engage with local history, family history and more.

The day will feature an array of special guests for all ages, including Precious Valley Farms Petting Zoo, author Daniel Thorp, tours of the Meadowbrook Museum, and MFRL's Mobile Library, along with information from Christiansburg Institute. With genealogy help, reference tutorials, library card registration, oral history recordings, and children's activities, there will be something available for everyone.

During the event, visitors can view engage with valuable resources like Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative database and VirginiaChronicle.com, which provides access to over a million newspaper pages.

At noon, Virginia Tech Associate Professor of History Daniel Thorp will discuss the history of Black communities in Eastern Montgomery County. Thorp is the author of "Facing Freedom: An African American Community in Virginia from Reconstruction to Jim Crow" and "In the True Blue's Wake: Slavery and Freedom among the Families of Smithfield Plantation." After his talk, Thorp will have books available for purchase and signing.

Visitors may drop in at the event anytime. There will be drawings for door prizes happening every hour, including autographed books by Cece Bell! The schedule of activities includes:

10:30 to 11 a.m.: Genealogy 101

10:30 to 11 a.m.: Children's Storytime

11 to 11:30 a.m.: Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Precious Valley Farms Petting Zoo

11:30 a.m. to noon: LVA Digital Resources

Noon to 1 p.m.: Guest Speaker, Author Daniel Thorp

Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Newspaper Research

12:30 to 1 p.m.: Children's Storytime

12:30 to 1 p.m.: Genealogy 101

1 to 1:30 p.m.: Find It VA Resources

The Library of Virginia was founded by the General Assembly on Jan. 24, 1823, to organize, care for and manage the state's growing collection of books and official records. Since then, the collection has grown to 2 million books, newspapers, maps, prints and photographs, as well as 130 million manuscript items, making it the most comprehensive resource in the world for the study of Virginia history, culture and government.

This event is free and open to the public. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to engage with your community's rich history!

The Meadowbrook Library is located at 267 Alleghany Spring Road in Shawsville. For more information, please call Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library at 540-382-6969 ext. 215 or email kcopus@mfrl.org.

- Submitted by Kerri Copus