Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library going fine-free

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library is going fine-free. Starting July 1, there are no daily overdue fines for late books, DVDs and other materials. All old fine balances and overdue processing fees have been waived.

Being fine-free doesn’t mean you don’t have to return your items. You will get notices when you have overdue material. Three weeks past the due date, an overdue item is declared lost, and your card is blocked from checking out additional materials. Returning the item will remove the lost item replacement fee from your card, and you’ll be ready to find something else great to check out.

If an item is permanently lost, never returned, or damaged, there will still be a replacement fee charged.

The library went fine-free for children’s material in 2018. Since then, kids’ material check-outs are up, and more kids’ cards are being used.

“Nationwide, research shows that fines are not effective at getting material returned,” said Library Director Karim Khan. “We are excited to join with other libraries in the state in recognizing the barrier that fines present. Library fines have kept too many people from learning, building skills and enjoying the library.”

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library encourages everyone in the community to declare freedom from fines! Visit a library branch this summer and explore the variety of books, movies, shows, music and other resources that we are proud to offer, and check out our free programming and online resources at www.mfrl.org.

- Submitted by Linda Spivey 

